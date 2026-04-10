Cardinals’ Ty Simpson Draft Trade-Up Could Come Down to These 2 Factors

As we crawl closer and closer towards the 2026 NFL Draft, buzz surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and what they could do with some of their top selections continues to grow.

The Cardinals approach this draft cycle without franchise quarterback Kyler Murray after his release, and for the first time in eight seasons Arizona will look towards the future without a true franchise passer in place.

Expected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will be out of reach for Arizona, the Cardinals have been heavily tied to passer Ty Simpson — and while Simpson would be a major reach for the No. 3 overall pick, the Cardinals could be eying a move up back into the first round using their second-round pick (34).

ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss offered this on the Cardinals' chances of moving up:

"It's not out of the realm of possibility, but it'll depend on how much it'll cost Arizona to get back into the first round. Although GM Monti Ossenfort might be on the hot seat and could be willing to try to win at all costs, the decision will come down to owner Michael Bidwill," wrote Weinfuss.

"Arizona has liked Simpson for a while, a source told ESPN in the fall. Adding to the intrigue will be whether the Cardinals believe Simpson is worth trading away a high draft pick instead of waiting until the 2027 draft, when a better crop of quarterbacks will be coming out."

Let's break things down a bit:

First Key Factor: What Will it Cost Cardinals?

It depends on exactly where the Cardinals want to move up to. Is Arizona willing to wait on Simpson falling to the deep depths of the first, or are they wanting to not risk the wait and jump to the early 20's to snag him?

The cost of moving up will vastly range on where Arizona feels like they can land, as the closer in proximity to No. 34, the lesser trade capital needed to execute a deal.

Yet the Cardinals also have to be weary on the dreaded quarterback tax teams will charge. Potential trade partners know Arizona is probably eying a deal for Simpson, and if the Cardinals are that confident in his abilities, they'll surely be willing to pay a little extra to make sure they get their guy — right?

That's the thought process of teams holding picks ahead of Arizona. Also the ability to have a fifth-year option on Simpson will be another selling point for teams to charge a bit more juice in a deal.

Second Key Factor: How Much Do Cardinals Like Simpson vs 2027?

This is perhaps the biggest question facing Arizona, as the Cardinals already have bridge quarterback Jacoby Brissett in place — so the need for an immediate starter is already satisfied.

From there, the Cardinals can shift their focus to future quarterback prospects, and that's where the argument for Simpson against what could potentially unfold next year begins.

In Simpson's case, Arizona is in fairly solid position to nab him. He's considered the second-best quarterback prospect in this class and the Cardinals would have some sort of future foundation to build on.

However, numerous top talents are expected to enter the draft next season, and the Cardinals could be tempted to wait in hopes of landing a more touted prospect at football's most important position. Arizona will be loaded with cap space and draft picks and could make a massive move to get their guy next offseason.

We'll see what school of thought Bidwill, Ossenfort and LaFleur follow in two weeks' time.