Cardinals Absolutely Can Leave 2026 Draft Without QB

The Arizona Cardinals, in just two weeks' worth of time, will be in the midst of the 2026 NFL Draft.

It's a pivotal one for fourth-year general manager Monti Ossenfort, and with the Cardinals splitting with Kyler Murray, the hole at franchise quarterback has yet to be filled.

Many believe the Cardinals need to find that solution here and now, though that's simply not the case.

Why Cardinals Shouldn't Feel Pressured to Find QB Now in 2026

Alabama's Ty Simpson (15) a touchdown pass during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals cracked the list of SI.com's five teams who can't leave the draft without a quarterback.

"The Cardinals are in teardown mode as they enter the Mike LaFleur era. They kicked off the new league year by cutting ties with former franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, and will begin the 2026 campaign with veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II in the room," wrote Mike Kadlick.

"Arizona holds the No. 3 pick in the draft, but with top signal-caller prospect Fernando Mendoza—whom we’ll get to next—set to be off the board, it’s unlikely that it will select one in the first round. That said, they have two other picks within the top 65 and six total in the top 100, putting them in prime position to take a swing at quarterback within the first two days."

Kadlick isn't the only one who feels this way, as a solid faction of the Cardinals' fan base is hoping for a new quarterback to be drafted.

And if, for example, the Cardinals are in love with Ty Simpson, then sure — they should try and make it work.

Yet to suggest Arizona absolutely needs to find a quarterback in this class is unwise.

The reality? The Cardinals pushed themselves into quarterback purgatory the moment they decided to cut ways with Murray. There was no singular option available in free agency, trade or the draft this offseason that would have a been a sure-fire long-term replacement for Murray.

Such is life, but the Cardinals also can't force themselves to take a quarterback just for the sake of taking one. Arizona would be much wiser to look for the right passer instead of an immediate one.

The good news? Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are under contract through 2026. That doesn't exactly get fans excited and it won't sell hope or season tickets, though Arizona indeed has a bridge plan in place at quarterback regardless of the outcome of this year's draft.

Would it be great if a prospect like Simpson works out? Obviously, especially if figures such as Ossenfort and head coach Mike LaFleur are aligned on the vision.

With that being said — the Cardinals don't need to leave this draft with a quarterback. Drafting out of desperation isn't what good organizations do.