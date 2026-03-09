Cardinals Boost OL After Signing Top Free Agent Offensive Guard
The Arizona Cardinals have added a starting offensive guard to their line.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are signing free agent guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year deal worth $31.5 million.
This is a massive win by the Cardinals, who can now instantly upgrade either interior guard spot next to starting center Hjalte Froholdt as Seumalo has starting experience on both sides. Evan Brown and Isaiah Adams were both starters last season.
Seumalo is viewed as one of the league's more consistent bodies inside, playing ten years in the league and starting in at least 13 games the last four seasons.
According to Pro Football Focus, Seumalo has graded out as the 16th, 26th and 12th-best guard in the NFL throughout the last three seasons. He was also one of their top free agent guards available.
"Seumalo has been one of the most consistent offensive linemen over the past four seasons, posting PFF grades between 66.3 and 73.9 during that span. This past season, he ranked seventh among guards in PFF pass-blocking grade (76.4) and 27th in run-blocking grade (67.1)," PFF wrote in their free agency preview.
The Cardinals get a stable force for roughly $10 million per season, which is about on par for Seumalo given his status and age, as he just turned 32-years-old.
On a day where many Cardinals fans feel like they haven't been able to snag a win, the Cardinals beef up one of their most dire spots with Seumalo, who will provide a strong presence in the interior for the next few seasons.
