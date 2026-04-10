Cardinals Would Make Mistake With This QB Trade

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the future needing a replacement for quarterback Kyler Murray, and there's been one quarterback consistently floated around the team.

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Anthony Richardson are looking to part ways, and many believe Arizona could be a landing spot for the former fourth overall pick after a failed initial stint.

FOX Sports certainly believes so, as they urged Arizona to trade two late-round picks to Indianapolis for Richardson.

Ralph Vachianno on why the Cardinals should make the deal:

"Why not take a low-risk flier on the former first-round pick with a big body (6-4, 244), huge arm and untapped potential? The Cards have veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew as place-holders at quarterback until the 2027 draft, but Richardson would give new coach Mike LaFleur, a Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan disciple, a young player to try and develop.

"If it works out in the last year of his deal, maybe they re-sign him and keep him as a backup to (or competition for) next year’s rookie. Or maybe he becomes a future trade asset. If not, they let him go. But right now, the more options they have at quarterback, the better."

Why Cardinals Shouldn't Do This Deal

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richardson is not the sort of project the Cardinals need at this point in time.

To be fair to Richardson, he still possesses some exciting tools and traits at the quarterback position. However, he's started only 15 games in his career but has failed to both consistently stay healthy and show the ability to work through NFL defenses.

Arizona already has bridge quarterbacks such as Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew in place. And if the organization is insistent on adding another presence, the 2026 NFL Draft would serve as a better option as opposed to acquiring Richardson.

Minimal expected trade collateral aside, Richardson is on the books for $10.8 million this season — which would make him Arizona's highest-paid quarterback on the roster. His fifth-year option is also due this offseason and is worth $22.4 million.

It wouldn't be wise for the Cardinals to trade for Richardson on either of those salaries, and especially with Brissett entrenched as a starter in the desert, Richardson would be an expensive project the Cardinals shouldn't entertain with their current trajectory and roster construction.

If Arizona wants a fresh face in the room, they've got seven picks to use in the upcoming draft to make that happen.