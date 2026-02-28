Cardinals Reportedly Eying Free Agent QB — And It's Not Malik Willis

There's so much buzz and conversation surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' quarterback situation as the 2026 offseason rolls around.

With Jacoby Brissett under contract through one more season, the Cardinals are searching for an avenue to part ways with Kyler Murray. Whether that's through trade or overall release remains to be seen, though a decision does appear to be coming soon.

Arizona could be in search of several other passers – Malik Willis is certainly generating a lot of steam on the free agent market while Ty Simpson could be an option for the Cardinals weeks from now in the NFL draft.

There's one new name that's surfaced, previously unthought of, though it makes sense for where Arizona is at.

Cardinals Reportedly Eying Jimmy Garoppolo

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

According to The Boston Globe's Ben Volin:

"The Cardinals, meanwhile, have their eye on free agent Jimmy Garoppolo, 34. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort helped draft Garoppolo for the Patriots in 2014, and new coach Mike LaFleur and Garoppolo spent the last two years with the Rams"

The Cardinals move into their free agency period with just over $30 million in cap space.

Arizona could generate more with expected signings, though the unknown financial toll of Murray's departure could largely sway their cap space depending on if he's traded or released.

Garoppolo, like Volin highlighted, has spent previous time with new Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur.

The two first crossed paths in 2017, where the 49ers acquired Garoppolo and LaFleur was the team's passing game coordinator. They spent four seasons together in San Francisco before LaFleur took the New York Jets' offensive coordinator job.

Garoppolo signed with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2024, where LaFleur was the team's offensive coordinator. Two more seasons were spent together before LaFleur accepted the Cardinals' coaching job this offseason.

Now, a reunion could be in the works.

And it would be a rather cheap one, too. Spotrac has Garoppolo's market value at just north of $2 million per season. To compete with Brissett while the Cardinals potentially target their future quarterback next offseason, that's not a bad price.

The familiarity not only with LaFleur personally but also the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay offensive inner-workings (which LaFleur is expected to install a hybrid of the two) would go a long way to helping the Cardinals steady the position, at least for the immediate future.

Garoppolo will turn 35 later this year and is a two-time Super Bowl champion.