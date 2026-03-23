Cardinals WR Reveals Locker Room 'Glue Guy'

Every NFL locker room needs glue guys to help keep the vibes and roster up over the course of a season.

Perhaps even more so for the Arizona Cardinals given their four-year playoff drought.

When asked on X who that player was for Arizona, Cardinals WR Simi Fehoko says it's veteran receiver Andre Baccellia.

"Andre Baccellia. Dude is the glue. Close with EVERYONE and been in az a long time. You’re new to az? hit up Dre. You need food spots? hit up Dre. You need a barber? Hit up Dre. You need anything? Dre is the guy," he said.

Andre Baccellia. Dude is the glue. Close with EVERYONE and been in az a long time. You’re new to az? hit up Dre. You need food spots? hit up Dre. You need a barber? Hit up Dre. You need anything? Dre is the guy. — Simi Fehoko (@Simi_Fehoko) March 23, 2026

That carries big weight coming from Fehoko, who had only been with Arizona for one season before inking a deal to re-sign with the Cardinals this offseason. Baccellia has obviously earned a good reputation.

Baccellia has been in Arizona since 2021, marking five full seasons with the Cardinals with some time spent strictly on the practice squad after initially spending the beginning of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

Baccellia has mostly been a depth guy for the Cardinals through what will now be his third coaching staff after playing under the likes of Kliff Kingsbury and Jonathan Gannon. He's caught nine passes in the 18 games he's played for Arizona.

This past season, Baccellia registered career highs for offensive snaps (26%) along with special teams (19%).

It's not often players survive multiple coaching changes, though clearly the Cardinals see the value in having a player like Baccellia in their locker room.

He's set to see his current contract expire after 2026, where he'll turn 30-years-old.

Baccellia likely won't see the field much this coming season after Arizona added Kendrick Bourne in free agency to pair with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson in the wide receiver's room.

Perhaps Baccellia will make the active roster thanks to special teams work. That phase of the ball will see a fresh pair of eyes in coordinator Michael Ghobrial taking over for his first year in 2026 while former special teams coach Jeff Rodgers departed after Jonathan Gannon was fired.

Baccellia is listed at 5-10 and 180 pounds. He's never officially appeared in more than eight games in one season for the Cardinals.

He did start two games for Arizona late in the 2025 season due to a mountain of injuries at his position.