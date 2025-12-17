Falcons Set for Drake London Boost vs Cardinals

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could see one of the league's best wideouts return from injury in their Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Drake London, currently on the mend from a PLC sprain, will practice today ahead of their road test in Arizona.

#Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters that WR Drake London, who has missed the last several games with a PCL sprain, will practice today. A sign that he could play Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2025

London hasn't played in Atlanta's last four games.

"Looking forward to seeing how much he'll be able to give us this week," Morris told reporters (h/t Marc Raimondi).

London's considered one of the top talents at his position and is fresh off a 1,200-yard season in 2024.

Even with injuries, he's tallied 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

We'll get our first Falcons vs Cardinals injury report later today, so we'll see what London's participation level was -- though it's not a great sign for Arizona and their hopes of finally getting a win.

Cardinals Preparing for Falcons

"Last game at home, so they want to play well and win a game here. We've got a big-time challenge (with) Atlanta coming in here. They played well. They're coming off the win in Tampa. That was a really good game. I thought they played really well, and we have to play a good clean game. Get a win," Jonathan Gannon told reporters today.

The Falcons have heavily leaned on running back Bijan Robinson, who has tallied 1,858 scrimmage yards with eight total touchdowns.

“He's special," Gannon continued on Robinson.

"You're watching games and it seems like it's a highlight reel. Yeah, there's no doubt (I have) a high opinion of him, and even back when we played him in ’23, I think. He's a really good back. He's one of the best ones out there. I don't compare players, but this would be one of the better ones we face in the run and pass game.”

Tight end Kyle Pitts has also taken on a larger role in the receiving game, leading the Falcons in yards the last three games.

“Well, you see how they like to deploy him and how they use them, and they're very creative with him because he has a creative skillset. He can do a lot of different things. He can play as a tight end (or) he can play as a receiver, and they use him accordingly," Gannon continued.

"I think they do a really good job of deploying him in different groups. Who's he out there with and how they use him, truthfully. He's a matchup nightmare. He is a big fast guy. He’s got a huge catch radius. He's a savvy route runner. I really feel like he's kind of a savvy route runner, understands space and how to get open and catch it, so big-time challenge.”

