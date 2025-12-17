Bijan Robinson Headlines Cardinals vs Falcons Injury Report

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons have revealed their first injury reports of Week 16.

Today was a closed walk-through in Arizona, so practice statuses were merely estimations for the Cardinals.

Still, there were several big names listed on both sides:

Arizona Cardinals Week 16 Injury Report

DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest), Evan Brown (personal), Darren Hall (concussion), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel), Josh Sweat (rest), Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

LIMITED - Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Cody Simon (knee/ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Xavier Weaver (hamstring)

FULL - Budda Baker (thumb), L.J. Collier (knee), Will Johnson (thumb)

Johnson and Thompson were previously ruled out this week by head coach Jonathan Gannon, you can catch more of that here.

The Cardinals saw Harrison Jr. return to the practice field for the first time in three weeks, which could be a good sign for his return.

On the defensive side of the ball, Baker continues to deal with a thumb injury that's hampered his ability to bring ball-carriers down.

“He's one of our best players, so I'm glad he is out there," Gannon said of his star safety.

Thursday will be interesting to monitor as the Cardinals are set to physically practice, which could change participation levels for numerous players.

As for the Falcons:

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Week 16

DNP - Leonard Floyd (illness), KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), Mike Hughes (ankle), Easton Stick (personal)

Limited - Drake London (knee)

Full - Dee Alford (illness), Bijan Robinson (illness)

With three players dealing with illness, that's certainly something to monitor through the week.

London's return after missing four games with a PCL sprain would be massive for the Falcons, as he's produced among the best wideouts when healthy.

Robinson was a full participant today, though his status is obviously something to monitor through the practice week as an illness can truly rear its ugly head at any time.

“He's special. You're watching games and it seems like it's a highlight reel. Yeah, there's no doubt (I have) a high opinion of him, and even back when we played him in ’23, I think. He's a really good back. He's one of the best ones out there," Gannon said of Robinson.

"I don't compare players, but this would be one of the better ones we face in the run and pass game.”

The Cardinals and Falcons will practice twice more throughout the week before revealing game statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful on Friday.