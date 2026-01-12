Cowboys Reportedly Interviewing Ex-Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon

ARIZONA — It's been exactly one week since the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Jonathan Gannon, and while the Cardinals have built a list of ten candidates to replace him, the ex-leader now has his first reported opportunity.

According to the Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt, Gannon is set to interview with the Dallas Cowboys for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

The #Cowboys are scheduled to interview former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon for their open DC position, per source.



They will also interview former Ravens DC Zach Orr, a DeSoto and UNT product. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 12, 2026

It's also notable that current Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams worked under Gannon in Arizona as his offensive line coach before leaving the Cardinals last offseason.

Dallas' DC spot is open after firing Matt Eberflus.

Gannon initially joined the Cardinals in 2023 after leading the Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East rivals of Dallas) to a Super Bowl appearance, taking the job in Arizona and lasting just three seasons before being fired by owner Michael Bidwill last week.

Gannon departs the Cardinals with a 15-36 coaching record and no playoff appearances.

Arizona's defense particularly was a topic of discussion in 2025, as the talented unit suffered from an unfortunate mix of injuries and poor coaching from Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Many believe Gannon's ultimate downfall in the desert came from his lack of authority over his coaching staff, failing to intervene when needed and trusting his coordinators too much. It's believed Rallis was the play-caller in Arizona during Gannon's tenure.

"We were going in the wrong direction, it seemed like. It came down to wins and losses. We've won one game since week two of the NFL season, and it just felt like it had gotten too far, and it was just time to go in a different direction," said Bidwill at his press conference last week.

"I look at the roster, I think Monti's done a very good job. Three years ago, this roster looked a lot different [thanks] to a combination of draft and free agency, injuries are obviously a factor.

"But when I look at the just the totality of the circumstances -- I wanted 17 games over the 18 weeks to make that decision. Monti and I wanted to give the benefit of those coaches and those players to see a whole body of work for the whole season. And at the end of last night, when we had a chance to speak. And then again, this morning, after sleeping on it, we decided this was the best direction to go."

Perhaps Gannon is a better coordinator than head coach, though the Cowboys are willing to at least bring in a familiar face to find out.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News