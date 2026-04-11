Dexter Lawrence Trade Would Be Perfect Cardinals All-In Move

it's not often where teams get an opportunity to instantly improve their defensive front overnight and potentially kickstart a rebuild, though the Arizona Cardinals might be approaching just that.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has reportedly requested a trade this offseason, opening the door for a potential exit. There's belief Lawrence is seeking a new contract and New York is reluctant to hand it over – for now.

Typically these situations result in a long-term deal, though if somehow and someway the Cardinals could really make themselves serious contenders for Lawrence, that could potentially be a pivotal turning point for the organization's rebuild.

Why Dexter Lawrence Makes So Much Sense

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence, for those unaware, has been one of professional football's top interior defenders in the last few years.

Warren Sharp pointed out since 2022, Lawrence has 108 pressures as a nose tackle. The next closest player is Vita Vea at... 32.

Lawrence had a down season in 2025, which may be why New York is trying to play hardball with his desired contract in the ballpark of $30 million per season. Chris Jones is the current leader in annual average at $31.75 million per season.

Lawrence, 28-years-old, made three consecutive Pro Bowls before 2025. If money is the goal for Lawrence, the Cardinals can certainly play ball.

Currently, Arizona ranks fourth in 2026 cap space while being projected as first (2027) and third (2028) in cap for the ensuing two years. The Cardinals could digest a fresh new contract for Lawrence with no issues.

In terms of expected draft capital in a trade, NFL insider Connor Hughes says teams around the league expect somewhere in the ballpark of either a first-round pick or a second/fifth-round pick to get a deal done.

The Cardinals are in control of all of their future draft capital for 2026/2027, so they could swing a deal if needed.

The allure of adding Lawrence comes within not just his presence, but what a duo between he and Walter Nolen III could be in the coming years. Nolen flashed pieces of dominance in his rookie season, and a potential Nolen-Lawrence pairing on the interior could legitimately wreck game plans on a weekly basis.

It's been far too long since the Cardinals have had a truly dominant defensive line. Arizona's seen their NFC West counterparts build respective units up front, and it's past due for the Cardinals to follow suit.

Lawrence not only upgrades the interior but also is a piece that could help completely overhaul Arizona's defense in general. Guys such as Josh Sweat should have more advantageous matchups on the outside while the Cardinals' secondary would only benefit from shorter quarterback throwing times in the pocket.

If new head coach Mike LaFleur is as good as advertised in terms of his offensive abilities, it sounds like the defense will need to play catch-up. Lawrence, overnight, could help make that happen.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort enters a crucial fourth year that could be his last if 2025 repeats itself. While there's rumors of Arizona looking to make a trade up into the back half of the first round for a quarterback, that doesn't have to be the only all-in move made that could save the Cardinals.

If Lawrence becomes available, the Cardinals have an obvious need for a playmaker in his build/position with the needed funds and draft capital to make it happen.