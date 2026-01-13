ESPN Predicts Cardinals’ Next Head Coach is NFC West Surprise

ARIZONA — With eleven known candidates for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching vacancy, it truly feels as if it's anybody's guess as to who will land in the desert for 2026 and beyond.

The Cardinals promised to cast a wide net, and thus far they've done just that.

Now, it's all about narrowing down their options and selecting the right man for the job.

Who will that be? ESPN says the Cardinals will stick within the division.

Klint Kubiak Projected as Next Cardinals Head Coach

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Going through all eight NFL head coach vacancies, ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano made his prediction for the Cardinals in Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak:

"Arizona's situation will be a tough sell for the more established candidates, especially because the Cardinals will likely move on from quarterback Kyler Murray . Would the Cards love to get John Harbaugh? Of course. But he will probably find other opportunities more appealing.

"Arizona needs to be thinking about finding a young star head coach to compete in a division in which Mike Macdonald, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay each just won at least 12 games and are all still alive in the playoffs. Maybe Kubiak has that potential.

"Three years ago, Arizona waited out the Eagles' Super Bowl run and hired Gannon, who was Philly's defensive coordinator at the time. If Seattle makes a run to the Super Bowl, the pattern could be repeated with Kubiak. Seattle's offense ranked eighth in yards (351.4) and offensive points scored (25.3) per game this season."

To gain more on the Cardinals requesting to interview Kubiak, you can click here .

Would Klint Kubiak Make Sense for Cardinals?

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during the warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kubiak does qualify as a trendy, young offensive play-caller that the NFL seems to be gravitating towards — though he doesn't have the prior head coach experience the Cardinals may covet after taking that swing previously with Gannon.

One of Gannon's problems in Arizona was his lack of tenured faces around him, as he banked on young and energetic but inexperienced coaches across his staff. Kubiak, who would be in a similar position, can't make that mistake too.

The Cardinals' offense holds potential, though they need the right play-caller to guide them to new heights. There will be questions on Kubiak's true impact in Seattle with a tremendous defense also anchoring their run to the NFC's No. 1 seed, though Arizona's defense also holds potential to be strong in 2026 as well.

Kubiak's considered one of the top names in the cycle and for good reason. While he's not exactly seen as a groundbreaking wizard of x's and o's, his work in improving Seattle's offense (along with getting rid of Geno Smith for Sam Darnold) shouldn't be discounted.

