ESPN Shows Cardinals Major Love on All-Rookie Team
ARIZONA -- Will Johnson's rookie season is coming to a close, and what a year it's been for the second-round pick.
Johnson, considered a top-15 talent if not for medical scares, fell to the Arizona Cardinals in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Michigan product entered the desert with incredibly high expectations, and one outlet believes his first campaign in the league was a success.
ESPN's Ben Solak named Johnson to his All-Rookie team with the regular season just one week away from finishing:
Will Johnson Makes ESPN All-Rookie Team
"Johnson's advanced metrics aren't great, and he has gotten cooked by some top receivers, but that's the reality of playing corner in the NFL," said Solak.
"The body of work on film is still quite good. Johnson is an impressively fluid mover at his length and would benefit from a scheme that allows him to play closer to the line of scrimmage when tasked with man-coverage responsibilities. Johnson needs to stay healthy, but I'm willing to bet on his physical profile on a healthier defense for seasons to come."
He's officially credited with ten pass break-ups this season to pair with one forced fumble and 27 tackles. Injuries have limited him to 11 games in 2025.
More Cardinals Rookies Follow as Honorable Mentions
Fellow rookie cornerback Denzel Burke was listed as an honorable mention.
"Burke has provided the ball production for the Cardinals' rookie cornerback duo, with three interceptions and 11 passes defensed on 52 targets. His ballhawk rate of 21.2% is 11th among all corners this season, rookie or otherwise, per NFL Next Gen Stats," Solak wrote.
"Some of Burke's ball production has been fortuitous, and he did give up a 20-yard completion to an offensive lineman this week. But even with the warts in run support and issues tackling in space, Burke's production at the catch point is too valuable to ignore."
First-round pick defensive lineman Walter Nolen and late-round linebacker Cody Simon were also honorable mentions.
The Cardinals have relied heavily on their rookies to carry the load in a season that's been plagued by injuries, though it's been nice to see varying levels of first-year players have production and opportunities.
This season hasn't gone close to how Arizona envisioned 2025, though there's surely some pieces to build around in the future thanks to a strong rookie class.
