Former Cardinals Coach Follows Jonathan Gannon to Packers

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon only recently accepted the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator job, though it didn't take long for him to begin putting his stamp on the staff.

Former Cardinals linebackers coach Sam Siefkes is joining Gannon's staff the Packers' in the same role, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Was Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator this season. Before that, was linebackers coach for the Cardinals under new Packers DC Jonathan Gannon. pic.twitter.com/t5bKK9LOvJ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 29, 2026

Siefkes, as Zenits highlights, spent this past season as the Virginia Tech Hokies' defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he spent 2023-24 in Arizona under Gannon.

"Virginia Tech and Coach Pry are getting a remarkable leader in the coaching world," Gannon previously said of Siefkes (h/t AZCardinals.com).

"Sam is a fantastic communicator, teacher and has unbelievable knowledge on how to stop offenses. He is a great coach and even better person. He will bring competitive stamina and a ton of juice to Blacksburg."

Siefkes spent time with the Minnesota Vikings from 2021-22 as a defensive quality control coach before moving to assistant linebackers coach the next year.

It also helps Siefkes is a Wisconsin native.

More on Gannon-Cardinals Split

The Cardinals fired Gannon after going 15-36 over three seasons, surprising a few people in the process.

"Comes down to wins and losses, and there were several games in which we had a chance to win those games when injuries weren't as much of a factor, and we didn't win them. You guys witnessed those same games," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said after firing Gannon.

"I think, again, the person that can impact the wins [is a head coach] and you look across [the NFL], those teams that are in the playoffs with new coaches that have turned those franchises around fast and their their fortunes on the field. We just felt like, when you look at how much we had regressed this year, we felt like the best option for us was to go in a different direction with the head coach."

The Cardinals have yet to find Gannon's replacement, serving as one of two current NFL teams that still need a new leader alongside the Las Vegas Raiders.

They're both set to interview Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak this weekend — you can read more about that here .

If the Cardinals can't land Kubiak, other top options are Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

