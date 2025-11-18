Former Cardinals Fan Favorite Launches New Podcast
Former Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu is starting his own podcast.
Mathieu, who won a Super Bowl later in his career on top of earning several Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors during his time in the league, will now be taking his experience and transitioning to a new role as host of the "In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu" podcast after joining forces with The 33rd Team.
Mathieu recently retired this summer after 12 years of NFL experience, which began with the Cardinals drafting him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
"It meant everything, to be honest. And not just like Pat and them," Mathieu previously said after the Cardinals' ended his draft slide (h/t ESPN).
He was considered a first-round talent but had off-field and character concerns leading into the draft process.
"I went to some good coaches, like some real dudes. ... I think all those coaches, they were relatable, I think they were real. ... I just feel like that situation, it was what I needed. It was a blessing. I was around good people."
Mathieu would grow into a star in Arizona during his five years of playing with the Cardinals.
Ahead of the 2018 season, however, Mathieu was released after not wanting to take a paycut after previously inking a five-year, $62.5 million extension.
Since, he's played in stops such as Houston, Kansas City (where he won his Super Bowl) and most recently New Orleans.
Though the "Honey Badger" played just five years in the desert, he left a legacy that is still highly regarded as fans.
He made our "debatable" section of potential Cardinals Ring of Honor candidates we did over the summer:
"Mathieu owes his pro career to the Cardinals, who take a chance on after a college career that was filled with drug problems that eventually kicked him off the team. But Mathieu proved he was a changed man an Arizona gave him his chance, which he made the most of as he trends toward the Hall of Fame," wrote Richie Bradshaw.
"Mathieu suffered two ACL tears during his time with the franchise, with his second one in 2015 arguably taking away the Defensive Player of the Year award he deserved. Still, he was dominant during his stint with the Cardinals even though he left earlier than fans wanted."
Cheers to Mathieu and his newest endeavors!