Former Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa Signs With Division Rival
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa is set to sign with the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X:
"Sources: Former #Cardinals OLB Jesse Luketa is signing today with the #Rams.
"The former Penn State standout recorded three sacks and one forced fumble in 10 games last season. He is fully healthy after recovering from a season-ending thigh injury."
Luketa is expected to join the practice squad.
READ: Jonathan Gannon Calls Out Non-Negotiables
More on Jesse Luketa Signing With Los Angeles Rams
He had season-ending thigh surgery in December of 2024. He previously worked out for the Dallas Cowboys over the summer.
Luketa entered the league as a seventh-round pick in 2022 and had spent the initial portion of his career in Arizona. He's played 31 games through the first three seasons and will turn 27 years old in a few months.
Luketa joins a Rams squad that's considered to be among the top teams in the NFC. With an 8-2 record, they're currently tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for the top spot in the conference.
The Rams and Cardinals have yet to play this season, though they will meet in Weeks 14 & 18.
READ: Cardinals Suffer RB Blow Ahead of Jaguars Game
How Cardinals Moved After Luketa Left
Arizona's addressed the outside linebacker position heavily through the last few months, acquiring (and re-signing this offseason) Baron Browning at last year's trade deadline while inking Josh Sweat to a massive contract in free agency and later drafting Jordan Burch.
However, the Cardinals haven't had massive success reaching the quarterback, talling just 19 sacks as a whole moving into Week 12.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon believes it's a team effort from the front seven and secondary.
“Put it all together, we better or we're not going to win. (We) have to put it all together, all three phases, 60 minutes, run (and) pass game, red zone, backed up, two-minute, four-minute, short yardage—all the things that go into the game," he said earlier this season when asked about the pass rush.
"I know it's funny because I smirked too, but you really don't know where it's going to matriculate for a game and that's why you have to be on the details of everything. That’s the ball, you never know when that's going to show up."
The Cardinals face the Jacksonville Jaguars this week while the Rams battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.