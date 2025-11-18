Cardinals Suffer RB Blow Ahead of Jaguars Matchup
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercado, who left Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury, is not expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12 according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
"Initial tests revealed that Cardinals RB Emari Demercado suffered a high ankle sprain against the 49ers and now is unlikely to play Sunday vs. the Jaguars, per source," Schefter posted on X early Tuesday morning.
Arizona, already down James Conner and Trey Benson, will rely on Michael Carter and Bam Knight unless Benson makes his return from injured reserve this week.
More on Emari Demercado's Injury
Demercado left in the second quarter and didn't return, finishing with eight yards on five carries with two receptions for 12 yards in the loss to San Francisco.
The Cardinals have struggled to run the ball all season, and their lack of success continued on Sunday with just 2.6 yards per carry - which may have played a part in Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett setting an NFL record with 47 completions.
Bam Knight had a 60-yard touchdown called negated due to a penalty.
We should know more on Wednesday when reporters speak with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon ahead of their game week vs. Jacksonville. Arizona is 3-7 on the season.
The third-year running back out of TCU has 241 yards on 31 carries (7.8 YPC) though most remember Demercado for his goal line drop against the Tennessee Titans earlier this season.
However, Demercado has managed to put that behind him.
"I just think that just shows you what this league is and how you can't ride the wave of emotions. You love to see that," Gannon told reporters.
The Cardinals will likely bring somebody up from the practice squad for their home date against Jacksonville to pair with Knight and Carter.
Cardinals Hope to Move Forward
After losing their last seven-of-eight games, the Cardinals know their season is hanging on by a thread.
"We're on the mat. Boy, when the alarm goes off tomorrow, you better wake up and come to work and get off the mat, because that's what it is. Obviously disappointing. We'll work tomorrow, and we'll see why. We got to clean some things up," Gannon said Sunday after losing to San Francisco.
"Until we do that, we're not going to win. Give credit to San Francisco, but I think we beat ourselves. Anytime we had chances to get back in the game, whether it be the start of the game, in the first half or second half. We're beating ourselves right now.
"So that falls on me. We got to do a better job collectively. But we will get up. And we will have a good attitude. And we will have focus and urgency towards Jacksonville."