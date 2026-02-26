Kyler Murray, Cardinals Spiraling Towards Ugly Breakup

The pending Arizona Cardinals/Kyler Murray breakup is shaping up to be imminent, and maybe anything but amicable.

After seven years, Murray, a former No. 1 overall pick, appears to be on the way out as the Cardinals look towards the future of the quarterback position.

One would think or maybe even hope the split would be welcomed by both, as Murray clearly isn't what Arizona wants at the position while the player himself is far better off starting anew elsewhere.

It doesn't appear to be that way, though.

Kyler Murray Reportedly Wants to Hit Free Agency

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From Fox Sports:

"Murray’s camp would prefer the Cardinals cut him, so the quarterback can enter free agency, per a league source. The QB’s camp is set to meet with the team this week in Indianapolis, but they don’t expect an answer on his future from Arizona.

"Murray's camp feels that he’ll be the top QB on the market if he hits free agency. Certainly, the 28-year-old will be among the most sought-after quarterbacks in free agency alongside Malik Willis."

That makes sense on Murray's end, as he'd be able to choose his own team rather than being forced to play on whatever squad gave the Cardinals the best trade offer.

However, cutting Murray pre-June 1 will see Arizona swallow $54 million in dead cap space, according to OTC. That's simply not a feasible option for the Cardinals with numerous teams in search of a quarterback.

Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Henry McKenna also said the Cardinals are "frustrated" with Murray.

"The Cardinals, meanwhile, have grown 'frustrated' with Murray, according to a team source. There are questions about his work ethic, which have dogged him in Arizona for years. His quiet personality has also raised concerns about his leadership.

"But in Arizona, the team is concerned that he will no longer be the same player he was before his ACL tear in 2022, especially after a sprained foot cost him 12 more games last season. His mobility is 'shot,' the source said, and Murray doesn’t appear suited to transition into a pure pocket passer, either. If he’s unwilling or unable to run, he likely can’t be as effective as he once was."

This is unfortunate, as the two sides clearly would benefit from a fresh start. After seven years, a split doesn't have to be messy, or ugly — especially with a brand new coaching staff in town.

However, the Cardinals have been very quiet when asked about Murray — often pivoting to a neutral approach. They've kept their intentions with the quarterback sealed, even with outside expectations heavily signaling Murray's ultimate departure.

Trading Murray will see them eat about $17.9 million in dead cap, though they'd trim $34.7 million off in savings this offseason. However, those numbers could fluctuate if a team demands Arizona eats more of Murray's contract in order to facilitate a trade.