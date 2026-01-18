ARIZONA — Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune is heading to the UFL.

Tune was drafted by the newly founded Columbus Aviators for the 2026 season, joining Jalen Morton and Jalan McClendon in their quarterback room.

The UFL recently held its quarterback draft and local player allocation ahead of the 2026 season, where Tune will make his spring football debut.

Tune, a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2023, started one game in his rookie season the week before Kyler Murray returned from an ACL injury in a 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He threw two interceptions, zero touchdowns and completed 11 of 20 attempts for 58 yards.

Tune served as a backup in 2024 while he was released ahead of final roster cuts after 2025's training camp.

He signed with the Green Bay Packers to their practice squad, where he served as a backup to Jordan Love where he was needed towards the end of the season, filling in and completing 7-of-15 passes for 42 yards and one interception across two games.

He was released by Green Bay on Jan. 6.

Tune brought size and mobility to the Cardinals' quarterback room among confidence, where he told reporters shortly after being drafted that he was the best passer in the class.

“I think I’m the best quarterback in this class and God’s got a plan for me, so I wasn’t too stressed about it. I didn’t have too many expectations, but I’m just happy to be a part of such a great organization and be able to live out my dream. I’m just happy to go in there to work and compete," said Tune.

"... If you look at my body of work, the effect that I have on my team that I play on, I elevate everyone around me. I’m a natural leader, people follow me and see the work that I’m putting in and the mindset that I have, and they want to follow suit. I have that no flinch mentality when things get going tough. Those are some of the intangible’s things, and then being able to make every throw on the field, being able to make plays off schedule and be more mobile than people realize.”

Now, he'll get another opportunity to revive his career with Columbus. The Aviators are one of three expansion teams in the UFL.

