From Bad to Brutal: Cardinals React to Eye-Opening Injury Crisis

The Arizona Cardinals' injury crisis has undoubtedly reared its ugly head in 2025.

Seemingly every corner of each position room has been impacted in some sort or fashion, with a mountain of key players landing on injured reserve at various points of the year.

That again was the case in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where massive names such as Walter Nolen III and Garrett Williams were carted off.

While Nolen's status is still unverified, Williams reportedly suffered an Achilles tear and is out for the season.

The Cardinals are professionals and have to continue with business as usual, though there's no doubting injuries have impacted their season -- especially with the numbers they've suffered this season.

Cardinals Sound Off on Injuries Piling Up

“It's tough. Because we already are down (so many) guys, so it's tough to see the guys that you know put in the work with go down," said Jacoby Brissett after the loss. Brissett's seen his starting left tackle, center and right tackle miss time this season.

"It's very unfortunate and you can't prevent it. That's the sorry part about it, but you see the amount of respect when one of our guys goes down and you see everybody on the team going up to those guys--however today happened. You see the love that we have for each other, and you try to pick up the play and try to build a little bit more because you know that person that went down wishes they were out there.”

Head coach Jonathan Gannon, who very much feels himself on the hot seat, has consistently upheld an attitude of next-man-up:

“The human side of me feels horrible for the guys on the ground, but then you have to refocus and you have to go play football," said Gannon. The Cardinals have used the most players of any NFL team this season with injuries playing a large factor in that.

"We talked about that with our guys because it happens not just to us, it happens to everybody. Obviously, they feel bad for their teammate. They feel down that they're not going to be out there, but you have to go play football.”

Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson says the constant revolving door of fresh faces has made for some different challenges.

"It changes the dynamic a lot. It's difficult because guys are getting put in roles that maybe they wouldn't have been in prior to the season or after camp. But you got to be adaptable and adjustable," Wilson said after the loss.

"Our coaching staff does -- I can speak for our receiver coach because I'm with him every day -- I think he's done a phenomenal, phenomenal job of staying positive. Last week we're playing with three receivers, two guys that were on the practice squad for a lot of the year, and myself. We're still able to function and compete at a high level.

"And so it's tough, but I think JG and Monti do a great job of bringing guys in the building that can be flexible and adaptable."

With only two games left, the Cardinals simply hope they can end 2025 without more losses to the roster.

