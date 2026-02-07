Kyler Murray’s Cardinals Future Isn’t Dead — Yet

The fate of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be the largest talking point surrounding the organization until we get a final verdict on his future.

Murray just completed his seventh season in a Cardinals uniform, though the former No. 1 overall pick suffered a foot injury in Week 5 and never returned to action.

That's drawn massive speculation on what Arizona might look to do, and with new head coach Mike LaFleur in town, it feels like anything is possible under a fresh coaching staff.

While there's several different directions the Cardinals could take with their franchise passer, ESPN Jeremy Fowler's latest update suggests the door isn't completely closed on Murray staying in 2026.

What NFL Insider Said on Kyler Murray

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"In Arizona, my sense is that Kyler Murray staying with the Cardinals is still possible. New coach Mike LaFleur is familiar with Murray 's game. Nothing is decided as LaFleur sorts through staffing issues," Fowler said.

"Keeping Murray could prove the path of least resistance. If he stays, Jacoby Brissett would become a workable trade candidate. He's due a reasonable $4.88 million in base salary. He has friends in the league -- such as Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski and Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich -- who could have interest in getting him."

Why it Makes Sense for Kyler Murray to Leave

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray watches his team from the sidelines as they play the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rarely do quarterbacks get to survive three different coaching staffs, and after Murray's stint in Arizona — what's there left to see of him in a Cardinals uniform? It feels like we know the ceiling, floor and consistency to expect out of Murray — even through two completely different offenses.

LaFleur is considered to be one of the league's more innovative offensive minds to rise out of the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay tree, and the prior mold of quarterbacks LaFleur has worked with are essentially the opposite of Murray.

While the Cardinals look to start anew, that could include officially moving on from the Murray era.

Why it Makes Sense for Kyler Murray to Stay

NFL Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It feels like if any of Arizona's three prior coaches can maximize Murray, it's LaFleur thanks to his experience working under the league's best minds.

The Cardinals also aren't required to rid themselves of Murray. Keeping him financially makes sense through next season, even if he's relegated to backup status in Arizona. At absolute worst, he could create a competition between him and Jacoby Brissett for starting duties in training camp.

The upside for Murray is still there with his athleticism and arm talent. The big question here is if LaFleur believes he can unlock it.

Who Would Trade for Kyler Murray?

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Jets seem to be a team heavily connected to Murray, as Jets insider Connor Hughes believes New York will make a move for Murray.

"The way things started to happen for the Jets this offseason and the way things have changed for the Jets this offseason ... It's making me think Kyler [Murray] is going to happen. It feels like they're going to want a splash," Hughes said.

You can read more about that here.

Other teams who could be in the quarterback market are the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns among others.

What Mike LaFleur Said on Kyler Murray

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gets wired up on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 23, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LaFleur was asked about Murray at his introductory press conference.

"Touched base with Kyler two days ago when I got this [job] and had a good little message with him. Definitely touched base with him. I'll say this again, being in this division for seven years, it was never fun [to play him]. I have a lot of respect for him as a player. I know he got drafted in 2019 ... A lot of respect for him as a player and he was never a fun challenge to go against," LaFleur said.

Murray is set to see his $19.5 million roster bonus fully guaranteed for 2027 on March 15, so it feels like we'll get a decision on Murray soon.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News