Cardinals Sign Pro Bowl Free Agent Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have finally landed a quarterback in free agency.

According to numerous reports, the Cardinals are signing free agent passer Gardner Minshew.

"Veteran QB Gardner Minshew is signing with the Cardinals on a one-year, $5.75 million deal, per source. He can make up to $8.25M with incentives," wrote Tom Pelissero on X.

The Cardinals move into 2026 with Kyler Murray off their roster for the first time in eight seasons. Fellow veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is under contract through one more season while Kedon Slovis is set to be the third quarterback in the desert.

Arizona didn't secure Malik Willis' services earlier this morning after he signed with the Miami Dolphins on a three-year deal worth over $20 million annually, including $45 million guaranteed.

That was a bit too steep for general manager Monti Ossenfort's pockets, so the Cardinals pivot to another face in the quarterback market.

Minshew has been in the league since becoming a sixth-round pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He's since spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs most recently. Arizona becomes his fifth team in five different seasons.

Minshew, set to turn 30 before the start of next year, is a 6-1, 225 lb passer that has started 47 games across his seven-year career.

In 2023, he made the Pro Bowl with Indianapolis after going 7-6 as a starter, completing 62% of his passes for 18 total touchdowns (15 passing) and 9 interceptions.

It sure feels like Brissett will be in the driver's seat for the QB1 job in the desert, though he certainly has competition now with Minshew's arrival.