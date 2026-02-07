How Larry Fitzgerald Reacted to Hall of Fame Nod

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald is officially a Hall of Fame player.

There wasn't any doubt Fitzgerald would get in — though after Bill Belichick was snubbed, there was some minimal hesitation that one of the NFL's greatest receivers ever would rightfully take his spot in Canton, OH.

Yet Fitzgerald was part of a strong Hall of Fame class that featured names such as Drew Brees, Adam Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly and Roger Craig.

Here's how Fitzgerald reacted to the news:

His Initial Reaction

Fitzgerald first discovered he would be getting a gold jacket from Randy Moss — who saw Fitzgerald first as a Minnesota VIkings ball boy — waiting with a Hall of Fame shirt on to break the news.

It was a really cool, full circle moment for the both of them:

Larry Fitzgerald used to be a ballboy for the Vikings and got to watch Randy Moss from the sideline…



Now, Moss was the one who knocked on the door to tell him he was going into the Hall of Fame.



Pretty freaking cool.



pic.twitter.com/hgHabr1uPj https://t.co/rkw45Cmk0U — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 6, 2026

What He Said After

In talking after the NFL Honors (where the class of 2026 was announced), 12 News' Cam Cox got an exclusive one-on-one interview with Fitzgerald.

"It's — I don't even know. It's been a week or so since I found out and it's sinking it but it's still not... Being around these guys, the time we had in the room, I got the chance to meet the class for the very first time. Every day is a new emotion that comes in," Fitzgerald said.

Full clip:

Larry's Social Media Post

Fitzgerald, being celebrated by many, shared the following social media message a few days after landing the honor:

"I’m humbled beyond measure and would not be here without the love and support of my family, the NFL, my teammates, coaches, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Red Sea. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey."

I’m humbled beyond measure and would not be here without the love and support of my family, the @NFL, my teammates, coaches, the @AZCardinals, and the Red Sea. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey.



📸:@AZCardinals @YeungPhoto @Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/UbXYHyZnHG — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) February 7, 2026

What's Next for Larry Fitzgerald?

Fitzgerald will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 8 in Canton, OH.

What Michael Bidwill Said on Larry Fitzgerald

“As both a person and a player, Larry Fitzgerald is in a class by himself,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill in an official statement. “No one has represented the National Football League with greater consistency or distinction, on the field or off it.

"His selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility is a fitting reflection of that legacy. In Arizona, we were fortunate to have a front-row seat for all 17 of his remarkable seasons, and we are enormously proud to see him take his permanent place among the game’s all-time greats.”

