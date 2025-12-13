How to Watch, Listen, Stream Cardinals at Texans

Who: Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans

What: NFL Regular Season, Week 15

When: Sunday, Dec. 14 at 11:00 AM MST

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

The Arizona Cardinals (3-10) hit the road for their Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans (8-5) for early slate action.

The Cardinals move into this week having lost their last ten-of-eleven games while the Texans are on a five-game winning streak.

Everything you need to know about Sunday's matchup at NRG Stadium:

How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Cardinals at Texans

Cardinals vs Texans will be nationally broadcast on FOX during the early slate of Week 15 action, which can be found mostly in local markets (the game is in yellow on the below tweet of the TV coverage map).

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans' Week 15 matchup (yellow on the map) will mostly be seen in just local markets on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/puiyKyLH6J — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) December 13, 2025

Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth will be on the call with Jen Hale on the sideline.

Streaming-wise, the games are also available on NFL+ if you're in local markets and on mobile devices.

For the Cardinals' radio call, you can find their coverage in Phoenix on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline) on the broadcast.

For Spanish listeners, you can tune into Fuego 106.7 FM to hear Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst).

In Houston, SportsRadio 610 AM and The Bull 100.3 FM carry the radio call with Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris.

For Spanish listeners in H-Town, Mega 101 FM will feature Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst).

More Ahead of Cardinals vs Texans

Nov 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) is tackled by Houston Texans safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (30) and linebacker Blake Cashman (53) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Cardinals know exactly how dominant Will Anderson Jr. can be, having shown interest in him ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft before eventually trading their pick to Houston.

Now, he's a double-digit sack player and a team captain for the Texans' defense.

“Elite intangibles. That's what I remember. The first thing that stands out with him, elite intangibles," said head coach Jonathan Gannon when asked about Anderson.

"When you hear (Former Alabama Head) Coach (Nick) Saban talk about him, he didn't talk about many guys like that. Then obviously just the skillset. He's powerful. He's explosive. He's smart. He knows how to play the game. He knows how to set up things. (He knows) when he can throw his fast ball (and) when to throw his curve ball. Then he is very ball aware. He takes the ball away. Then in the run game, when you watch the run game, it's very impressive. He's a really good player.”

The Texans' defense is among the best in the league, allowing a NFL-best 16 points per game.

They're the only team in the league with two 10+ sack guys in Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

“You have to have a plan for both of them and it's hard to put two on each of them every snap. There's no doubt about it," Gannon continued.

"You run out of numbers. We just have to do a good job with those guys. It's a big-time challenge, there's no doubt. Our offense knows that. I talked about it today, but we have to use all the tools that we can to help negate some of those guys (and) their production. We just have to be aware of the game changing plays that they make when they show up, (know) why they show up and try to negate some of those.”