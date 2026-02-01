Mike LaFleur 'Immediately' Accepted Cardinals Offer, Per Report

The Arizona Cardinals officially have a new head coach, and it didn't take long for him to accept the offer.

The Cardinals announced Mike LaFleur, prior offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, would be taking over the franchise entering 2026.

Fans in the Valley are amped for his arrival, and LaFleur seems to be equally as excited — accepting Arizona's offer immediately according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro on X:

"The Cardinals called Mike LaFleur this morning to make the offer and he accepted immediately. Arizona had 6 in person interviews for this job with four of those having zoom meetings first. Another 10 candidates were interviewed via zoom only."

Arizona previously sought after Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak before he went to Las Vegas, effectively forcing the Cardinals back to LaFleur early Sunday morning. Many believed LaFleur was the lead dog after he spent two days interviewing in person with the Cardinals.

Gambadoro also offered, "When LaFleur completed his two-day interview with Arizona last week he was told the organization had one more interview to complete. Arizona told each candidate they wanted to complete the process of interviews before making any decision. Again - There were 6 in-person interviews, four of them started with a zoom interview first and 10 other zoom interviews that did not get to the in-person point."

READ : 3 Instant Reactions to Cardinals Hiring Mike LaFleur

The Cardinals now get a coach capable of potentially turning Arizona's offense around with names such as Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. in the mix.

"I couldn't be more fired up to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and am beyond grateful to Michael (Bidwill) and Monti (Ossenfort) for this opportunity," LaFleur said after officially being hired on a five-year contract.

"Having competed against them in the NFC so many times in recent years, I know the type of talent and toughness the team has and cannot wait to get to Arizona to hit the ground running."

The Cardinals finished 2025 with a 3-14 record and bottom of the NFC West. Now, they snag a young and innovative offensive mind that has plenty of experience with not only current teams within the division, but also how their coaches (specifically Shanahan/McVay) operate as well.

LaFleur wasn't the biggest name on the board nor is he the most accomplished, though when it comes to potential, he's the best the Cardinals could do.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News