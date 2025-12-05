Jonathan Gannon Gets Honest on Cardinals Shutting Down Kyler Murray

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are shutting down quarterback Kyler Murray for the season, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon gave the update Friday ahead of the team's Week 14 clash against the Los Angeles Rams, where stars such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Walter Nolen were ruled out for the game.

The main storyline surrounds Murray, however, as the franchise passer has been out since Week 6 with a mid-foot sprain, which has only heightened drama and speculation surrounding his future in Arizona.

"Kyler will not play again this year. So he had some more tests done this week. Went out of state, got another opinion on it. It's not progressing where it's going to make sense that he can go. So he's going to be done for the year," Gannon said on Friday.

Gannon has been in the driver's seat of Murray's support since first taking the Cardinals' head coaching gig in 2023.

When asked to describe how he felt about shutting Murray down for the rest of the year, Gannon said:

"Disappointed."

More on Cardinals Potentially Moving on From Kyler Murray

The Cardinals will roll with Jacoby Brissett the rest of the way, who is under contract with the team through 2026. He's likely to be their starter next season while Arizona potentially parts ways with Murray, which is highly expected at this point in time.

When asked directly about Murray's future, Gannon declined.

"I'm worried about the Rams right now," he said.

Murray, on a massive $230.5 million contract, will be the focal point of trade rumors this offseason as the Cardinals look to part ways with the former No. 1 overall pick.

READ: Even Larry Fitzgerald Has No Clue What to Do With Kyler Murray

After seven years in the desert, Murray's time seems to have run out.

That's especially painful for Gannon, who has vocally backed Murray at every opportunity -- even when things have gone south.

"I just feel bad for the quarterback," Gannon continued. "He got hurt, and he wasn't healthy enough to play. So I mean, that's first and foremost. That's where I would leave it right now."

Murray's 2027 base salary will be fully guaranteed on the fifth league day of the new year, so the Cardinals will likely have a resolution in place for Murray before next March.

Arizona is currently 3-9 with five weeks left remaining in the season.

