Let's Have An Honest Conversation About Kyler Murray

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are done with Kyler Murray for the remainder of 2025 and potentially longer.

The organization ruled Murray out for the final five games of the year as his mid-foot sprain suffered back in Week 5 still hasn't reached full health.

"Kyler will not play again this year. So he had some more tests done this week. Went out of state, got another opinion on it. It's not progressing where it's going to make sense that he can go. So he's going to be done for the year," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday.

So, with Murray's future seriously in flux, it's time to have an honest conversation about the former No. 1 overall pick.

The Cardinals move forward with Jacoby Brissett as their starter for the rest of the season, and the veteran is also under contract through 2026 -- setting Brissett up to be a prime candidate to be the organization's bridge quarterback next season while Arizona scans the market for options.

That's if the Cardinals move on, though that's highly expected from numerous insiders at this point in time.

"I just feel bad for the quarterback," Gannon continued at his Friday press conference. "He got hurt, and he wasn't healthy enough to play. So I mean, that's first and foremost. That's where I would leave it right now."

Murray's spent the previous seven years in Arizona with little sustained success to show.

After being made the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he brought home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and looked to have a promising career.

A few years later, Murray found himself as an MVP candidate during Arizona's hot 7-0 start to the season and eventually led the Cardinals to their first playoff berth in years -- though everything's seemingly gone downhill since.

Murray played horrible in the wild card game against Los Angeles, and the following season he tore his ACL in the later stages of 2022.

Murray returned halfway through 2023 and helped the Cardinals limp to the finish line. Arizona thought they had things figured out entering 2024 after a 6-4 start, though the Cardinals flamed out of the second half of their schedule.

2025 saw Arizona struggle to a 2-3 start under Murray prior to his injury, and now his future is seriously in doubt.

