Insider Flags Cardinals as Team to Watch for Potential Coaching Change
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are a team to watch when it comes to potential head coaching moves, according to NBC Sports' Mike Florio.
Florio went through a list of teams to monitor as the regular season draws to a close, and sure enough the struggling 3-6 Cardinals were included:
"The best argument for coach Jonathan Gannon and G.M. Monti Ossenfort is that they’ve yet to have a chance to get a quarterback of their own. Whether that saves the day hinges on whether showings like last weekend’s no-show in Seattle can be avoided," he wrote on Arizona.
The Cardinals have been competitive in every single game prior to their meltdown in Seattle - though wins and losses are the only thing that matters in the NFL.
Especially in what was supposed to be a playoff season in the desert.
Arizona's fallen massively short of those goals for a variety of reasons, though the overwhelming feeling is Kyler Murray is on the way out and the Cardinals will begin anew.
Previously ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported Gannon and Ossenfort were expected back for a fourth season together - though plenty could change between now and the end of the season.
The Cardinals have one of the toughest strength of schedules to finish the season according to Tankathon.
Arizona are underdogs in all but one game to finish 2025 according to TeamRankings.com. They're favored against the Atlanta Falcons while they're no larger than 3.5-point underdogs at this point in time.
When it comes to Gannon, he's done an incredible job shifting the culture in Arizona from its previous dumps in the Kliff Kingsbury era, though the Cardinals have yet to get over the hump and perform up to expectations.
We recently evaluated his hot seat alongside Murray and Ossenfort - which you can check out here.
"(In the) NFL, if you ride the ups and the downs of a season, you're going to be emotionally taxed," Gannon said after the loss to Seattle. The Cardinals have lost their last six-of-seven games.
"I know that, and I go through it. It's a good question. I was not pleased on the plane coming home. You go to bed; you wake up and you go back to work. You have to take the emotion out of it. What's the result I want and how do I get there? What's my response today to the players to get the result that we want, which is to play better and win. You have to select the right tool.”