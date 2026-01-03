Stay or Go? Predicting the Fate of Key Cardinals Figures This Offseason
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are 60 minutes of football removed from a 2026 offseason that should see some resemblance of change.
Change, and what to expect out of it, has been heavily debated as pressure mounts on owner Michael Bidwill to do something.
Here's what you should expect to happen (and note, these are what I think will happen, not what I personally would do):
GM Monti Ossenfort
Ossenfort is considered one of the safest people within the organization, and maybe rightfully so.
He's had hits and misses just like any general manager, though part of the excitement (and ultimate disappointment) around the Cardinals' 2025 season was due to Ossenfort's additions to the roster.
If the Cardinals were a kitchen, the head chef had enough ingredients to cook. They didn't, and Ossenfort shouldn't completely be off the hook -- though Arizona's problems bleed far past their general manager.
Verdict: Stay
HC Jonathan Gannon
It's fitting this decision feels like a coin flip, as there truly are two sides to the coin when it comes to Gannon staying or going.
It's incredibly hard to justify Gannon returning after losing what could be his final 14-of-15 games. However, he seems to still have the respect of the locker room -- which is big when it comes to a decision like this.
Also working in Gannon's favor is a reluctancy from Bidwill to potentially be on the hook for paying three coaches (Kliff Kingsbury, Gannon and a new hire) this coming offseason.
Gannon's showed he can run the show, but staff changes have to be made if he'll keep his job.
Verdict: Stay
QB Kyler Murray
Murray's the most tenured person on this list, which doesn't exactly work in his favor.
After seven years in the desert, time appears to be up for Murray with the Cardinals.
He's still a talented passer, but after his injury and the offense's immediate boost in production after, the Cardinals made the choice to effectively bench him and keep their most valuable asset safe for the coming offseason.
This doesn't have to be a messy split, as moving on would be beneficial for both parties.
Verdict: Go
OC Drew Petzing
We have three years of film on Petzing's offense, and it's hard to say he'll be back for 2026.
There's plenty of shortcomings the Cardinals' offense has seen (regardless of who is playing quarterback), though Petzing's offense has largely been figured out by the league.
The running attack has taken a steep drop-off with Klayton Adams out of the picture while Arizona's total output is middle of the table only because they completely switched their philosophy under Brissett, throwing the ball more than nearly any other team.
The NFC West demands an innovative offensive mind to keep pace. Petzing simply is not that.
Verdict: Go
DC Nick Rallis
Rallis was a prized possession for Cardinals fans entering this season but should not be absolved of blame for Arizona's defensive output this year. If Petzing is going to get heat, Rallis deserves some, too.
The potential saving grace for Rallis resides in Gannon, who has previous play-calling experience on his side of the ball. If Gannon stays, Rallis can avoid a departure by simply having Gannon take over calling plays.
Rallis had an impressive start and did more with less in 2024, though this season was a big step backwards.
Verdict: Stay
ST Jeff Rodgers
The Cardinals previously had one of the best special teams units in the league under Rodgers, but Arizona's complete 180 turn this season has been eye-opening. Every phase of kickoff, punt and field goal units have disappointed in some form or fashion this season.
They've consistently been bad in 2025, making Rodgers an easy decision.
Verdict: Go
