Jacoby Brissett's Reaction to Seahawks Fan's Trash Talk is Hilarious
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals fell way short in their 44-22 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, and the organization knew a tough task was at hand against the ultra-loud "12s" at Lumen Field.
The Seahawks notoriously have a strong home-field advantage, though their trash talk to opposing players might need some improvement.
Ahead of their NFC West tilt in Week 10, one Seahawks fan was spotted trash-talking a few Cardinals players - which is nothing out of the ordinary for opposing fans to do, yet it was Jacoby Brissett's reaction to being called a knock-off Geno Smith was hilarious:
Seahawks fans are mighty familiar with Smith, who played in Seattle for six seasons before being traded this past offseason.
Smith, now on the Raiders, has struggled in Las Vegas after inking a two-year, $75 million contract. They're just 2-7 on the year.
While Brissett's two-year, $12.5 million deal signed this past offseason isn't close to that money, the production under center has been much better.
Even after Arizona's poor performance in Seattle, Brissett has thrown for 1,118 yards and eight touchdowns to one interception with one more rushing touchdown to pair in 2025.
Brissett was stripped twice of the ball while trying to get passes off with Seattle DL DeMarcus Lawrence recovering and returning both plays for touchdowns
"I mean, it's known pass versus a really good front. So you put yourself in known pass and we got to protect better and get it out of his hand more," Gannon said on the fumbles.
According to NFL Next Gen stats, the Seahawks' 23 pressures against Arizona was ninth-most of any team this season. Brissett was sacked five times in Seattle, which brings his total to 16 in the last three weeks.
"It's football," Brissett said to reporters after the game. "You're going to get hit."
The Seahawks have now beaten the Cardinals in their last nine games, with Arizona's last win coming against Seattle in 2021.
Arizona's next chance to beat Seattle will come in 2026, where the Cardinals could look drastically different pending offseason results.
"It’s a great team win. I thought, offensively, we were really efficient in the first half; second half, we got the run game going a little bit," Seahawks QB Sam Darnold said postgame.
"The third quarter was a little sloppy with the turnovers — we’ve got to clean that up, obviously. But to be able to end the game on our terms in a four-minute situation, running the football out, that’s how you want to end every single game."
At least Darnold is beating the Smith comps in Seattle.