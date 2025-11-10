Seahawks Hand Cardinals Brutal Reality Check
The Arizona Cardinals were brought back down to earth in their 44-22 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.
Arizona now drops to 3-6 on the season while Seattle improves to 7-2, extending their winning streak over the Cardinals to nine games.
The Seahawks got off to a hot 35-0 lead in the first half, aided by two defensive touchdowns, and never looked back despite three turnovers in the game.
First Quarter: Seahawks Start Red-Hot
The Cardinals won the toss and deferred, allowing Sam Darnold and co. to take first possession.
Seattle marched into Arizona territory and quickly found the end zone thanks to a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
SEA 7, AZ 0
Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals' offense started their drive off with a bang - finding Trey McBride on a 24-yard play action pass.
However, Seattle quickly reversed course - hitting Brissett as he was throwing, causing a fumble with DeMarcus Lawrence returning it for a touchdown.
SEA 14, AZ 0
After getting the ball back, forcing Arizona to punt, the Seahawks' offense again found ease targeting Smith-Njigba down the field - though it was George Holani who found the end zone to put Seattle up by a whopping three scores in the first.
SEA 21, AZ 0
Second Quarter: Seattle Widens Massive Lead
Less than a minute into the second quarter, lightning struck twice for Seattle's defense - again reaching Brissett, forcing a fumble and recovering it for a touchdown - their second of the day.
SEA 28, AZ 0
After a failed jet sweep to Greg Dortch on third-and-1, the Cardinals punted back to Seattle.
Facing a third down, Darnold scrambled and bought time to find Cooper Kupp for a 67-yard catch-and-run to put Seattle into scoring position once again.
Just a few plays later, Zach Charbonnet got in on the fun.
SEA 35, AZ 0
Finally finding some rhythm on the offensive side of the ball, Arizona couldn't even convert a 4th-and-goal at the one yard line, turning the ball over on downs.
However, the Cardinals were gifted possession back after a fumble, and eventually Greg Dortch took a wildcat run play into the end zone to ensure the Cardinals weren't blanked.
SEA 35, AZ 7
Seattle managed to add a field goal before the end of the half, hitting the locker room with a 38-7 lead.
SEA 38, AZ 7
Third Quarter: Cardinals Get Hope
Arizona, again, marched down the field but were stopped on a fourth-and-goal.
And, again, the Cardinals forced a turnover on the ensuing drive.
The Cardinals - who were targeting Trey McBride all game - finally found him in the end zone, pushing Arizona to double digits on the scoreboard.
SEA 38, AZ 15
In an odd jumble of events, the Seahawks turned the ball over for a third time on the afternoon as Darnold was strip-sacked by Josh Sweat, which saw the Cardinals recover deep in Seattle territory.
However, the Cardinals were unable to do anything with their newfound opportunity, turning the ball over inside Seattle's ten-yard line for the third time.
Charbonnet would pick up 60 rushing yards in the ensuing drive, helping Seattle not only bleed some clock into the fourth quarter but also push them into scoring territory.
Fourth Quarter: Seahawks Slam Door
A Jason Myers field goal ultimately was the end result of Seattle's drive, extending their lead to four possessions and all but sealing any Arizona hopes of a comeback.
SEA 41, AZ 15
Marvin Harrison Jr. put his name on the score sheet after a rather disappointing afternoon.
SEA 41, AZ 22
Seattle managed to march down the field and chew more clock in the waning moments of the fourth quarter, adding another Myers field goal.
SEA 44, AZ 22
The Cardinals waved the white flag and put backup quarterback Kedon Slovis into action to see things out.
Arizona went three-and-out, punting the ball back to Seattle to see the Seahawks grind the clock out.