Sam Darnold comments on the Seattle Seahawks' fourth-straight win
The Seattle Seahawks are 7-2 and tied for first place in the NFC through Week 10, even with Sunday and Monday night games pending. Seattle has won four straight (including seven of its last eight) and is humming entering the latter half of the season.
Quarterback Sam Darnold (three turnovers) and the Seahawks' offense weren't perfect, but it did enough in the first half to help fuel the 44-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Darnold found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a long touchdown on the game's opening drive, and the run game did the rest of the heavy lifting with a season-high 198 rushing yards. The defense generated 14 points. That left Darnold feeling relatively unsatisfied despite getting out of Lumen Field with a win.
"It’s a great team win. I thought, offensively, we were really efficient in the first half; second half, we got the run game going a little bit," Darnold said postgame. "The third quarter was a little sloppy with the turnovers — we’ve got to clean that up, obviously. But to be able to end the game on our terms in a four-minute situation, running the football out, that’s how you want to end every single game."
Darnold finished the game 10 for 12 for 178 yards, tossing one touchdown and one interception. His pick was on a throw near his own goal line that deflected off the helmet of tight end AJ Barner — landing into the waiting arms of Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke.
The pair of fumbles was the real killer. A botched center-quarterback exchange led to the first before Darnold had the ball stripped from him as he tried to throw later.
But the defense held up. Even though Arizona got 15 points off turnovers, the Seahawks' pair of scoop-and-score fumbles sent the Seahawks to halftime with a 37-8 lead. That gave them enough of a cushion to make up for the late mistakes.
"I can’t say enough about our defense," Darnold added. "The way our defense comes out there every game, it seems like they do a really good job and I feel very … lucky to play with a team like this, and a defense like this as well."
The Seahawks are now gearing up for a game against the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) in what will be a battle for the NFC West lead. That game will be at home for Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 16.
