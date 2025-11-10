All Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon Blaming Nobody But Himself as Cardinals’ Losses Pile

The Arizona Cardinals have lost their last six-of-seven games, but Jonathan Gannon isn't pointing any fingers.

Donnie Druin

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Following the Arizona Cardinals' crushing 44-22 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, head coach Jonathan Gannon talked to reporters for just under five minutes, answering an array of questions from injuries to performance after the loss.

Towards the end of his post-game press conference, reporters from the Arizona Republic in Greg Moore and Theo Mackie asked Gannon about the team's performance:

Jonathan Gannon Defends Players

Mackie: It seemed like there was some of that kind of sloppiness that we saw earlier in that five-game losing streak. Where do you think that is? What do you think is causing that for this team?

Gannon: "I wouldn't say sloppiness. I think that we got out-coached and out-played. We have to play a lot better versus good teams to have a chance to win. And we did not do that."

Moore: Coach did Seattle do anything that you guys weren't prepared for?

Gannon: "I'd have to watch the tape. I probably wouldn't say that. No."

Moore: So are these physical mistakes or mental mistakes?

Gannon: "I'm sure be it'll a blend of both. Technique. I'm sure there'll be some assignments. That's what I mean Greg, it's a good point. When that happens and the score looks like that, it falls on the head coach. It sucks for me to say that because that's where my mind goes, 'I didn't do enough what I needed to do throughout the week to get them ready to go.'"

Moore: I really respect that you take -

Gannon: "It's the truth. It's the truth. It's the truth, Greg."

Mackie: You've said that a lot this season after loss, why do you think that that keeps happening?

Gannon: "I don't know, obviously I didn't have a good enough plan [in] all three phases. So we just got to look at it. We didn't set it up right."

Jonathan Gannon Says Cardinals Losses Begin With Him

The Cardinals have now lost their last six-of-seven games as Week 11 approaches, and the sledding doesn't get any easier as Arizona has one of the toughest strength of schedules to end 2025.

Case in point, the Cardinals have some serious soul-searching to do, and Seattle's dominant win today proved just that.

"Obviously not our brand of all today. Got beat pretty damn good, and that falls on me," Gannon said after the game.

"So [we] just got behind early versus a good team, it's tough to dig yourself out. So not a lot of good from out of that game. I was proud of them that they battled there. I've been in games like that where they just want to get home, and that was not the case, so that was good to see.

"That's the fabric of our team, but they know we didn't play our brand of ball to even give ourselves a shot today to win a game. So we'll go back tomorrow and get to work."

Gannon, for better or worse, will always fall on the sword for his guys - which is commendable as a head coach. Pointing fingers, especially with the current state of the team, is key to keeping a locker room from truly crumbling.

However, as losses mount, so too does the pressure on Gannon as a result.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

