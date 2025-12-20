Is Jonathan Gannon Coaching For His Job vs Falcons?

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' season has gone quickly astray.

The third year of Jonathan Gannon's tenure is just three games away from officially finishing, a disappointing reality after the Cardinals were fully expected to make a playoff push in 2025.

Now, with Arizona approaching Week 16 as losers of their last 11-of-12 games, Gannon's seat in the desert only seems to be growing in temperature.

There's varying opinions and reports on Gannon's current job security, and Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons could play a big role in shaping his final status.

Cardinals vs Falcons Game Could Determine Jonathan Gannon's Job Status

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon addresses the media during a news conference at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 24, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To be clear, this game likely won't produce immediate results on Gannon's status. The Cardinals still have two games left, and it's unlikely they'll make a move with only two weeks remaining in the 2025 season.

This is the last game on the schedule where the Cardinals are either favorites or aren't considered sizable underdogs thanks to road games against the Bengals and Rams to close the season, however.

Thus, Sunday is set up for one final (and realistic) shot at winning, especially with it being the team's home finale.

It'd be awfully tough to bring Gannon back if he finishes the year on a nine-game losing streak. On the other side of the coin, a win would give Gannon some breathing room and -- more than anything -- instill some confidence in a season that's felt lost for a long time.

Latest Reports on Jonathan Gannon's Job Security

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport believe Gannon will ultimately be back in the saddle for Arizona in 2026 thanks to a variety of factors:

"With potentially a new QB, can the Cardinals make a leap back toward contention next season in a division in which the other three teams are all currently competing for the NFC's No. 1 seed? If Bidwill decides the answer is yes, the sense is he'll stay the course. Putting all the factors together and noting the overwhelming number of injuries this year, one wouldn't expect a change in Arizona."

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gave Gannon a 70% chance of being fired.

"Arizona at this stage -- Michael Bidwill is the owner there -- really likes the guys he has in charge. Likes Monti Ossenfort, likes Jonathan Gannon. But the level of regression this year I think has forced him into a spot where what do you do?"

It seems as if Gannon's job status is truly an unknown -- and Atlanta's outcome could swing that in either direction.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News