Jonathan Gannon Hints at 'Significant' Change for Cardinals in 2026

The 2025 season is officially over for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals finished out the year with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, dropping them to a final 3-14 record with the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft cemented.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon began his post-game press conference like any other.

"Give a lot of credit to the Rams, coach [Sean] McVay, his team, that's a good football team. We had our chances, they just out-executed us there for four quarters. But I appreciate the fight. We went down swinging I thought; just didn't have enough in the tank," said Gannon. Arizona finished the regular season losing their final 14 of 15 games.

"So I just told them, I'm grateful for them. It's a tough year, obviously, but if it wasn't for those guys in the locker room it would not be a fun job. So I appreciate those guys."

Gannon's job is considered to be in jeopardy according to various reports, as nobody truly knows what will ensue now that Arizona officially enters the offseason.

Adversity has been somewhat of a buzzword within the walls of the team's facility in Tempe. The Cardinals certainly ran into a mound of problems from start to finish, which has made evaluations tough -- though they need to happen.

"You just look at it from a totality. You get a chance to now step back. You're not in game mode. Change has to come, there's no doubt. Adversity forces growth and change," Gannon said.

That change Gannon hinted at is expected to be big.

"Yeah, I do. With me first, I have to grow and do a better job of coaching this football team. That's evident," he said when asked if he expects significant change.

After a massively disappointing season, the Cardinals will be forced to evaluate all angles -- which first starts with Gannon and eventually will bleed into his coaching staff, as the status of his coordinators also remains up in the air.

"When you have a year like this with a lot of adversity -- I always say like, you get hit on the chin and get knocked down, you can stay down or get up, so we'll get up," Gannon continued.

Time will ultimately reveal who stays and who goes in the desert, though it's impossible to ignore the clouds of doubt currently hovering over the organization until we receive clarity on who will lead the charge marching into 2026.

