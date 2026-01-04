What Adam Schefter Said on Jonathan Gannon's Future With Cardinals

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are just four quarters of football away from facing some massive decisions when it comes to their 2026 offseason.

There's some notable names that could be on the chopping block, though none are more consequential than head coach Jonathan Gannon.

2025 was supposed to deliver the team's first playoff appearance in years, though Gannon's third season at the helm was by far his most disappointing.

Now, with 13 losses in their last 14 matchups, Arizona approaches the final week of the season with more questions than answers.

Adam Schefter Dives Into Cardinals Coaching Conundrum

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon addresses the media during a news conference at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 24, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In Arizona, Jonathan Gannon, the season has not gone well. The expectation is they're going to move on from Kyler Murray. And because they're going to move on from the quarterback, it's certainly possible to give the head coach and general manager a chance to find their own quarterback," Schefter said Sunday morning.

"The feeling around the league is even with the struggles, even with the disappointment, Jonathan Gannon will be safe, but again conversations are still to occur."

Full video:

Latest intel on the coaches who stay and the coaches who go: pic.twitter.com/uG2evNVsBW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2026

What to Make of Latest Arizona Cardinals, Jonathan Gannon Update

This matches a similar report from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, which you can read more about here.

Simply put, it feels like there's still plenty to decide when it comes to Gannon's future in Arizona.

Gannon has been asked about job security more than once this season, and his confident answers led many to believe he already has assurance from ownership.

"I feel really good," Gannon previously told Burns and Gambo on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM.

"I talk with Monti [Ossenfort] and Michael [Bidwill] every week, man. Those conversations have been good."

It certainly feels like the pendulum is swinging towards Gannon being safe, though it's clear we'll have to wait and see for a final decision from owner Michael Bidwill.

“I've been through years like this. (I’m) not proud of them, but they happen," Gannon told reporters earlier this week.

"I've been on teams that haven't played well, and you learn and you grow. (In) all different parts in my career — even on winning teams. You suffer a tough loss (and) there's a lot of growth that comes from that. You have to find growth in anything good and bad, but I just feel like there's no hiding from adversity. There's really not."

Latest Arizona Cardinals News