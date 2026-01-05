Cardinals’ Rough Season Ends With Crushing Loss to Rams

The Arizona Cardinals' 2025 season is officially over after falling to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 by way of a 37-20 scoreline.

Arizona finishes the year 3-14 with losses in their last 14-of-15 games. The Cardinals officially have failed to score over 30 points in any game this season while allowing their sixth 30+ point game after their bye week.

The Cardinals also officially went winless in the NFC West this year, going 0-6 against Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford threw for four touchdowns at SoFi Stadium as the Rams clinched the fifth seed for the playoffs. Los Angeles forced two turnovers and sacked Arizona six times.

First Quarter

The Rams wasted no time generating pressure on Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, strip-sacking the veteran passer and recovering deep in Arizona territory on the game's opening drive.

Rams force a turnover less than two minutes into the game 👀



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/ImAHWyGZX8 — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

The Cardinals' defense stumped Matthew Stafford and co. on their first opportunity, however, forcing a field goal. Harrison Mevis put home the 34-yard attempt to push Los Angeles in the lead for the first time.

LA 3, AZ 0

Michael Wilson, who needed 93 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, helped the Cardinals with a few splash plays down the field to put Arizona in scoring position.

Chad Ryland was trotted out for a 45-yard field goal attempt, which was good and ultimately tied the game.

AZ 3, LA 3

The Rams ended the first quarter with possession, on the move and hoping to extend their lead.

Second Quarter

Los Angeles once again was held to a field goal, this time Mevis putting one home from 42 yards out to push the Rams back in the lead.

LA 6, AZ 3

Thanks to a Trey McBride hurdle after a nice run-and-catch, the Cardinals moved into field goal range before a sack (make that three sacks on three drives for Los Angeles' defense) forced Ryland out for a second kick, which was good from 56 yards out with room to spare.

LA 6, AZ 6

Los Angeles pieced together a lengthy drive, receiving possession with 9:35 left and marching down on a 18-play drive that saw Puka Nacua bring down an impressive one-handed touchdown reception under the two minute warning.

Normal Puka Nacua TD 😅



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/5vawvBhaXm — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

LA 13, AZ 6

The Cardinals thought they had a response moving down the field in major fashion with Michael Wilson on the receiving end of a deep ball -- though Rams CB Akhello Witherspoon came down with the ultimate interception.

AKHELLO WITHERSPOON TOOK IT AWAY FROM HIM 😳



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/kgLElkeriS — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Mevis eventually converted his third field goal, this time from 40 yards out, to give Los Angeles a double digit lead entering the locker room.

LA 16, AZ 6

Third Quarter

After stumping the Rams for a quick three-and-out to begin the second half, the Cardinals faked a punt on fourth down to keep their drive alive.

The very next play, Wilson was streaking wide open down the sideline for a touchdown.

MICHAEL WILSON WIDE OPEN



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/ozVKSkwZ40 — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

LA 16, AZ 13

The Cardinals forced yet another three-and-out for L.A.'s offense, which set up Wilson crossing the 1,000-yard barrier for the season.

As expected, it was third-string tight end Josiah Deguara who cashed in for the Cardinals with a nice toe-drag touchdown to surprisingly push Arizona into the lead.

Josiah Deguara's first TD catch since 2021 was an impressive one 😮



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/re5OB0XJPL — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

AZ 20, LA 16

The Rams' offense finally found momentum in the tail end of the third quarter, as Los Angeles pieced together chunk plays on a six-snap drive which was capped by a Colby Parkinson touchdown.

LA 23, AZ 20

Fourth Quarter

The Cardinals were unable to extend the first drive of the fourth quarter, which brought Matt Haak's first actual punt of the day for Arizona.

After rushes of 10+ yards by Nacua and Kyren Williams, the Rams hit the end zone once again thanks to tight end Tyler Higbee exploiting a soft spot in zone coverage.

LA 30, AZ 20

After forcing a Cardinals punt, the Rams marched on a 12-play drive to put Arizona to bed with Parkinson wide open in the end zone for Stafford's fourth touchdown of the afternoon.

Four Matthew Stafford TD passes!



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/7HyG76Elw5 — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

LA 37, AZ 20

Brissett was able to dink and dunk the Cardinals deep into L.A. territory, though he was sacked on a fourth down attempt to hand Los Angeles their 12th win of the season.