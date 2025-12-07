Cardinals Lose Top Offensive Player vs Rams

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have lost Paris Johnson Jr. to a knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 action, and he will not return according to the team.

The Cardinals trail the Rams 38-10 entering the fourth quarter. Josh Fryar is currently at left tackle for Arizona.

Johnson, a key part of Arizona's offense, has elevated his play to new heights in 2025 with a potential payday around the corner.

"That's kind of what comes with being one of the best left tackles in the game," Johnson told ESPN a few weeks back.

"Defensive ends are making $40 million a year, and you're going to need $40 million people to block them, ...When I watch my tape and it's not looking like a $40 million-a-year man, then I need to get back to my fundamentals. I need to get back to this. I need to get back to that."

Johnson, 2023's sixth overall pick, has been a cornerstone for Arizona's rebuild under Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort.

With the Cardinals already at 3-9, losing Johnson would somehow make this season even worse moving forward.

Cardinals Being Dominated by Rams

The Cardinals currently are being dominated by Los Angeles, who were put on a pedastal by Gannon previously this week.

“I think it starts with really the run game. They've got a good O-line and a really good scheme. (Rams Head Coach) Sean (McVay) I think has done a really good job of adapting this year (and) doing some different things that he hasn't done in the past, using his guys in right way," Gannon told reporters.

"They've got good backs. Then from there you get antsy to stop the run and then he throws the ball over your head, and they score touchdowns, so we've got our work cut out for us, but obviously the quarterback's playing at a high level. Elite arm talent and an elite brain with an elite play caller. That's a recipe to win a lot of games, play good offense and that's what they're doing. So big time challenge.”

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett also added, "Tough. Obviously, (they are) one of the better teams in the NFL offensively and defensively. Really good players, good scheme, good coaches. Divisional opponent -- those are always the toughest. We have our hands full, but we’re excited for this opportunity and going out there to try to get a win.”