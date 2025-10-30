Kyler Murray Headlines Heavy Injury Report vs Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals' first injury report of Week 9 was highlighted by quarterback Kyler Murray, who was limited with a foot sprain that's kept him out of the previous two weeks.
Murray was one of seven players marked as limited while Kelvin Beachum, on his typical Wednesday rest day, was absent.
Full Arizona Cardinals Thursday Injury Report
- DNP - Kelvin Beachum (rest)
- Limited - Kitan Crawford (ankle), Emari Demercado (ankle), Zay Jones (knee), Kyler Murray (foot), Walter Nolen (calf), BJ Ojulari (knee) and Garrett Williams (knee)
The Cardinals are preparing for Murray to be the starter, according to Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Ojulari made his return to the practice field after a hefty hiatus while Williams and Nolen hope to also return to play soon.
As for the Dallas Cowboys, 13 total players were on their injury report.
Full Dallas Cowboys Thursday Injury Report
- DNP - Alijah Clark (ribs), Jack Sanborn (groin), Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder)
- Limited - Ajani Cornelius (knee), DeMarvion Overshown (knee), Shavon Revel (knee), Tyler Smith (knee), Juanyeh Thomas (migraine), Perrion Winfrey (back)
- Full - Cooper Beebe (ankle), Kenny Clark (elbow), Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), Reddy Steward (thigh)
Both teams will practice Friday and Saturday before revealing game status reports such as out, questionable or doubtful.
Jonathan Gannon Addresses Powerful Cowboys Offense
Gannon, who previously spent time as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator, knows all about Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - though a change of scenery presents new challenges for one Gannon as Dallas touts one of the NFL's best offenses.
"You just made me nervous with that question. Yeah, that's why their stats are what their stats are. This is a very explosive offense. They have a bunch of playmakers, and I would add on a couple other guys too that you didn't talk about," Gannon said when meeting with reporters on Thursday.
"The running back (Cowboys RB Javonte Williams) is really good. Their third wide receiver (WR KaVontae Turpin) is really good too. (Cowboys QB) Dak's (Prescott) a premium player. Whatever structures you're ink, however you're playing, you have to play well.
"You also know that you have to really do a really good job of knowing where the strength and the stress of the call is because how you play, they're going to get their touches and make their catches and yards, but you have to pick and choose your spots and make sure that when we're calling a call that it takes away something that doesn't beat you.
"Obviously, I have a high opinion of Dak. He's been a good player for a long time, and he’s got some ‘war daddies’ out there with him, which is why they put up what they put up. It's a big-time offense, big-time challenge.”