Cardinals Trade Up to No. 1 Pick in New Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are looking toward the future with 10 losses on the books and likely more to come with four games left in 2025. That has fans looking ahead to the offseason and the 2026 NFL Draft, which has become quite peculiar.

No matter how you personally view the class, there’s one thing that is true no matter how you look at it: The Cardinals brass needs to knock this class out of the park, or else.

I’ve got a fresh seven-round mock for the Cardinals, including my first trade of the cycle — and it’s quite an aggressive one. Let’s get started there, as the Cardinals are now on the clock with the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

TRADE:

The Cardinals are facing a crossroads right now with Jonathan Gannon on the hot seat; perhaps even Monti Ossenfort is sweating a bit as the team prepares for their next quarterback, with all signs pointing to Kyler Murray finding a new home in 2026.

Although the team could punt on 2026 and look forward to a deeper 2027 quarterback class (on paper), this current staff may not get that chance, and it may force them to make a move now. There’s a chance the Cardinals lose out and earn the top pick, but for now they’ll need to make a move up the board.

I have Arizona moving up from the eighth pick to number one overall, and they’ll surrender their second-round pick as part of the compensation. We can all imagine what the rest of the compensation looks like, but for this exercise we are only moving up in round one and trading the team’s second-round pick to the New York Giants.

First round

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This year’s draft class quickly became depleted of Day One quarterback talent, and Mendoza is one of fewer than five quarterbacks worth that value. But despite that negative stipulation, it’s more to do with everyone else than Mendoza, who is worth selecting at the top of the class. Under Curt Cignetti, Mendoza realized potential that has the attention of the nation, and his big arm and mobility are exactly what translate to the next level.

Third round

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The pick: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miller has been nothing if not consistent for Clemson for the last three seasons, holding down the right side of the line. He’s a prospect you could define as unspectacular, but you know you’re getting a starting-caliber tackle at worst. Miller is safe and boring, but he’s also someone who can finally help stabilize that side of the line.

Fourth round

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) in action during the second half against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The pick: Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri

Missouri moved Green outside to tackle this season and got solid play, but I stand firm that his future is inside. Not only do I believe his future is at guard, but I also believe in his potential to be a high-level, multi-year starter. I mocked Green in round one of my older first-round mocks, and my opinion hasn’t changed. If he’s available in the later part of the draft, I’d be pounding the table to add him.

Fifth round

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jalon Kilgore (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The pick: Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina

It wouldn’t be a Cardinals draft without drafting a defensive back on Day Three, and Kilgore fits their M.O. Arizona is heading into their first offseason where they can extend players from their first draft class under Monti Ossenfort, with Garrett Williams leading the way. Whether he’s back or not shouldn’t impact drafting good and versatile defensive backs, and Kilgore’s play at nickel is great insurance and depth to keep an injury-riddled secondary up to par.

Round six

North Dakota State Bison wide receiver Bryce Lance (5) misses the catch during the second quarter on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, at Fargodome in Fargo, Nouth Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pick: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Lance is generating quite a bit of buzz right now, and I don’t see that slowing down any time soon as the pre-draft process gets underway. A two-time FCS Champion and brother to quarterback Trey Lance, the star receiver has posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and scored 25 receiving touchdowns in that time frame. He’s a field-stretching, big-play maker who will fit in well with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson to give the Cardinals a young, dynamic receiving corps.

Round seven

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter runs to the sideline after making a tackle against BYU during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pick: Lee Hunter, IDL, Texas Tech

If you like classic nose tackles like Haloti Ngata or Vince Wilfork, then you’ll appreciate Hunter, who plays in the same mold as them and others. The big man isn’t the best pass rusher, but it’s not as though he’s inept at doing such. The true value of Hunter is as a run defender, where he can immediately benefit a Cardinals group that could stand for an upgrade. As a seventh-round pick, Hunter provides better value than just about anyone else this late.