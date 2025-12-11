Cardinals Trade Up to No. 1 Pick in New Mock Draft
The Arizona Cardinals are looking toward the future with 10 losses on the books and likely more to come with four games left in 2025. That has fans looking ahead to the offseason and the 2026 NFL Draft, which has become quite peculiar.
No matter how you personally view the class, there’s one thing that is true no matter how you look at it: The Cardinals brass needs to knock this class out of the park, or else.
I’ve got a fresh seven-round mock for the Cardinals, including my first trade of the cycle — and it’s quite an aggressive one. Let’s get started there, as the Cardinals are now on the clock with the number one overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
TRADE:
The Cardinals are facing a crossroads right now with Jonathan Gannon on the hot seat; perhaps even Monti Ossenfort is sweating a bit as the team prepares for their next quarterback, with all signs pointing to Kyler Murray finding a new home in 2026.
Although the team could punt on 2026 and look forward to a deeper 2027 quarterback class (on paper), this current staff may not get that chance, and it may force them to make a move now. There’s a chance the Cardinals lose out and earn the top pick, but for now they’ll need to make a move up the board.
I have Arizona moving up from the eighth pick to number one overall, and they’ll surrender their second-round pick as part of the compensation. We can all imagine what the rest of the compensation looks like, but for this exercise we are only moving up in round one and trading the team’s second-round pick to the New York Giants.
First round
The pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
This year’s draft class quickly became depleted of Day One quarterback talent, and Mendoza is one of fewer than five quarterbacks worth that value. But despite that negative stipulation, it’s more to do with everyone else than Mendoza, who is worth selecting at the top of the class. Under Curt Cignetti, Mendoza realized potential that has the attention of the nation, and his big arm and mobility are exactly what translate to the next level.
Third round
The pick: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Miller has been nothing if not consistent for Clemson for the last three seasons, holding down the right side of the line. He’s a prospect you could define as unspectacular, but you know you’re getting a starting-caliber tackle at worst. Miller is safe and boring, but he’s also someone who can finally help stabilize that side of the line.
Fourth round
The pick: Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri
Missouri moved Green outside to tackle this season and got solid play, but I stand firm that his future is inside. Not only do I believe his future is at guard, but I also believe in his potential to be a high-level, multi-year starter. I mocked Green in round one of my older first-round mocks, and my opinion hasn’t changed. If he’s available in the later part of the draft, I’d be pounding the table to add him.
Fifth round
The pick: Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina
It wouldn’t be a Cardinals draft without drafting a defensive back on Day Three, and Kilgore fits their M.O. Arizona is heading into their first offseason where they can extend players from their first draft class under Monti Ossenfort, with Garrett Williams leading the way. Whether he’s back or not shouldn’t impact drafting good and versatile defensive backs, and Kilgore’s play at nickel is great insurance and depth to keep an injury-riddled secondary up to par.
Round six
The pick: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
Lance is generating quite a bit of buzz right now, and I don’t see that slowing down any time soon as the pre-draft process gets underway. A two-time FCS Champion and brother to quarterback Trey Lance, the star receiver has posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and scored 25 receiving touchdowns in that time frame. He’s a field-stretching, big-play maker who will fit in well with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson to give the Cardinals a young, dynamic receiving corps.
Round seven
The pick: Lee Hunter, IDL, Texas Tech
If you like classic nose tackles like Haloti Ngata or Vince Wilfork, then you’ll appreciate Hunter, who plays in the same mold as them and others. The big man isn’t the best pass rusher, but it’s not as though he’s inept at doing such. The true value of Hunter is as a run defender, where he can immediately benefit a Cardinals group that could stand for an upgrade. As a seventh-round pick, Hunter provides better value than just about anyone else this late.
