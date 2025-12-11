Mock Draft Roundup: Experts Split on Cardinals Top Pick

The Arizona Cardinals continue to climb up the board for the 2026 NFL Draft following another loss, this time to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals now own the eighth overall pick if the season ended today with a 3-10 record.

Four games are left, and Arizona will face the Houston Texans this weekend followed by the Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, and a rematch with the Rams.

It is entirely possible the Cardinals lose out and finish the season 3-14 overall. That kind of record would likely move them closer and closer to the top pick in the class, and short of even one win, the team feels destined to pick in the top five.

As of now, we have several fresh mock drafts, including one of my own, from across the web to take a look at and assess.

We'll start with my most recent pick before we enjoy some big-profile mock drafts, including the latest ESPN projection by Field Yates.

My pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (trade up to 1.01)

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the MVP trophy after the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year’s draft class quickly became depleted of Day 1 quarterback talent, and Mendoza is one of fewer than five quarterbacks worth that value. But despite that negative stipulation, it’s more to do with everyone else than Mendoza, who is worth selecting at the top of the class.

Under Curt Cignetti, Mendoza realized potential that has the attention of the nation, and his big arm and mobility are exactly what translate to the next level.

ESPN: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Field Yates: "The Cardinals are closer to getting on track than their record indicates, and right tackle is where they could start the process. Jonah Williams has been the team's preferred right tackle over the past two seasons, but he has played in only 15 games, is currently on injured reserve after shoulder surgery and will be a free agent this offseason.

"Meanwhile, Fano has surrendered just one sack in two years at Utah. His lighter frame has made some scouts think he could thrive at guard, but Arizona could start him out at right tackle and move him inside if needed. Whether it's Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett or someone else under center for the Cardinals, they're going to get better protection."

Our take: Fano continues to be a popular pick when looking at mock drafts, and it still makes just as much sense as every previous mock. Simply put, Fano is an immediate upgrade on the right side of the line, even if he gets kicked inside to play guard.

PFF: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) gets into position during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Trevor Sikkema: "Mauigoa plays right tackle for the Canes and carries strong grades in power run blocking, which fits exactly what the Cardinals need. Arizona must upgrade its offensive line from what it has seen in 2025, and Mauigoa can help at either tackle or guard."

Our take: I appreciate Sikkema switching things up and assigning a different right tackle to the Cardinals. Like Fano, many believe that Mauigoa should slide to guard, although I'm just as much against that as I am moving Fano. But I'll repeat what I just said about adding Fano: Simply put, Mauigoa is an immediate upgrade on the right side of the line, even if he gets kicked inside to play guard.

The Athletic: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Baumgardner: "One of the most improved players in the country this season, the 6-3, 195-pound Tate has blossomed into a truly elite prospect opposite sophomore sensation Jeremiah Smith. No longer in Smith’s shadow, Tate has emerged as a lethal vertical option with terrific ball skills. He’s produced 58 catches for 838 yards and nine scores, despite playing alongside the most talented offensive player in America.

"If Julian Sayin wins a Heisman, he should give a third of it to Smith and another third to Tate."

Our take: Tate is such a fun prospect that reminds me of a DK Metcalf-like receiver with his size and field-stretching abilities. I think Michael Wilson has shown more than enough for us to move a need for a wide receiver down the board and likely out of round one, but it's worth noting that Wilson is a free agent following 2026. Tate is the kind of downfield playmaker that this offense simply does not have, and he would create a vastly new element that has been missing from the Cardinals' offense for years.

A to Z Sports: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Adam Holt: "Love is easily the most talented RB prospect in this class, and I do not see James Conner as the long-term answer for Arizona at the position after this season’s injury. Love’s receiving ability creates an awesome ceiling for him in the NFL."

Our take: This is such a fun pick considering how dynamic Love is. He has breakaway speed, can put a shoulder down when needed, and is a plus pass catcher out of the backfield. Few running backs look as good as Love when he finds himself in the open field, and the Cardinals would love to add a viable and dynamic threat in the run game.

There will be many who wonder if the Cardinals' offensive line would cause him to suffer like Ashton Jeanty has done with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Arizona needs to heavily invest in that unit to ensure they don't fall into the same trap.

Draft Wire: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

*No explanation provided*

Our take: Tyson has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and has a chance to be the first receiver off the board and maybe even be selected with a top-five pick. He was on pace to have one of the greatest seasons ever for a wide receiver at Arizona State, but a nagging hamstring injury slowed him down.

Anyone who is questioning his ability to stay on the field should remember the last time this caused a receiver to fall: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Tyson is similar to him, as well, and the Cardinals would love to keep the hometown hero in the Valley and watch him dominate the pros with his route running, speed, and simply absurd talent.