What Week 15's Cardinals vs Texans Injury Report Revealed

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' second injury report of Week 15 against the Houston Texans brings a mixed bag of good and bad updates to some key names.

Most notably, Budda Baker returned to practice after missing Wednesday while Marvin Harrison Jr. remains out for a second consecutive day.

More on what changes were made on Thursday:

Cardinals Week 15 Injury Report

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DNP - Evan Brown (personal), Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), Paris Johnson Jr. (knee), Max Melton (heel), Bilal Nichols (knee), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Jalen Thompson (hamstring), Xavier Weaver (hamstring)



LIMITED - Kelvin Beachum (rest) L.J. Collier (knee), Emari Demercado (ankle), Christian Jones (knee), Walter Nolen III (knee), Josh Sweat (rest), Dalvin Tomlinson (rest)



FULL - Will Johnson (thumb), Budda Baker (personal/thumb)

All of Sweat, Tomlinson and Beachum returned from Wednesday rest days while Melton was downgraded to a non-participant.

All others carried the same status as Wednesday.

Houston Texans Week 15 Injury Report

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) hands off to running back Nick Chubb (21) during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston's report isn't quite as full as Arizona's:

DNP - Nick Chubb (ribs), Tytus Howard (personal), Kamari Lassiter (foot)



LIMITED - Denico Autry (knee), Woody Marks (knee), E.J. Speed (knee)



FULL - Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle), Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder), Trent Brown (hand), Jamal Hill (hamstring), Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder), Justin Watson (calf)

Howard missed today due to personal reasons, though the Texans saw a total of eight players upgraded from Wednesday.

The Cardinals and Texans will practice once more on Friday before revealing official game statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful.

Each side will have the opportunity to make up to two standard practice squad elevations over the weekend while official inactives will be due 90 minutes prior to 11:00 AM's MST kickoff at NRG Stadium.

Cardinals Knew Will Anderson Would Explode

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon spoke on what made Anderson stand out during the pre-draft process back in 2023:

“Elite intangibles. That's what I remember. The first thing that stands out with him, elite intangibles. When you hear (Former Alabama Head) Coach (Nick) Saban talk about him, he didn't talk about many guys like that," Gannon said.

"Then obviously just the skillset. He's powerful. He's explosive. He's smart. He knows how to play the game. He knows how to set up things. (He knows) when he can throw his fast ball (and) when to throw his curve ball. Then he is very ball aware. He takes the ball away. Then in the run game, when you watch the run game, it's very impressive. He's a really good player.”

Anderson's elevated himself to a strong presence at outside linebacker, and the Cardinals went from potentially welcoming him in the facility to game-planning for his talents.

