Late Twist: Cardinals Add Calais Campbell to Injury Report Before Monday Night Football
The Arizona Cardinals have added Calais Campbell to their Week 9 injury report due to illness.
According to the team, he does not carry an injury designation entering Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.
As of now, it doesn't appear to be anything serious - though the Cardinals are required to list it on the injury report.
Campbell did not practice on Saturday, but that was due to his typical veteran's day off.
More on Calais Campbell
Campbell signed a one-year contract to return to Arizona this past offseason to presumably put a close on his lengthy NFL career.
Campbell has been the Cardinals' best defensive lineman this season, registering three sacks, 5.5 run stuffs and one pass defensed on just under 50% of snaps in Arizona's defense.
As a result of his high level of play and the Cardinals likely not making the postseason, Campbell's been a hefty name involved in trade rumors - though the veteran says he wants to remain in the desert.
"I came here. I want to be here, and I want this team to go out there and make a run and go fight for it," Campbell said earlier this week.
"So I didn't even think about that [leaving Arizona]. You know, it doesn't exist to me. All that exists to me is this team getting back into the fight. Fight with everything we have to get back into it."
Full Cardinals Injury Report vs Cowboys
The Cardinals and Cowboys will both have the opportunity to make practice squad elevations today while in actives are due 90 minutes before game time on Monday.
- OUT - BJ Ojulari (knee
- QUESTIONABLE - Kitan Crawford (ankle), Kyler Murray (foot), Walter Nolen (calf), Garrett Williams (knee), Will Johnson (groin)
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon knows a big test rests ahead against a potent Cowboys attack.
"This is a very explosive offense. They have a bunch of playmakers, and I would add on a couple other guys too that you didn't talk about," he said.
"The running back (Cowboys RB Javonte Williams) is really good. Their third wide receiver (WR KaVontae Turpin) is really good too. (Cowboys QB) Dak's (Prescott) a premium player. Whatever structures you're ink, however you're playing, you have to play well.
"You also know that you have to really do a really good job of knowing where the strength and the stress of the call is because how you play, they're going to get their touches and make their catches and yards, but you have to pick and choose your spots and make sure that when we're calling a call that it takes away something that doesn't beat you.
"Obviously, I have a high opinion of Dak. He's been a good player for a long time, and he’s got some ‘war daddies’ out there with him, which is why they put up what they put up. It's a big-time offense, big-time challenge.”