Latest Cardinals Injury Update is Alarming for Offense

The Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver room was already considered bare heading into their Week 14 battle against the Los Angeles Rams thanks to injuries to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Greg Dortch.

It's reportedly going to be even thinner.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says the Cardinals are not expecting Xavier Weaver to play. Weaver was initially considered questionable with a hamstring injury.

From Schefter on X:

"Cardinals WR Xavier Weaver, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play vs. the Rams, per source. The Cardinals are thin at wide receiver, with Marvin Harrison Jr. out due to a heel issue and Greg Dortch placed on injured reserve due to a chest injury."

Xavier Weaver's Injury is Alarming For Cardinals Offense

Arizona previously lost receivers Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko to injured reserve this season, too.

Weaver -- an undrafted free agent in 2024 -- has been a fan favorite since his arrival, and he was sure to get some targets against the Rams thanks to the eye-opening injury situation in Arizona.

Alongside Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride, Andre Baccellia plus recent practice squad elevations in Jalen Brooks and Trent Sherfield Sr. will be tasked with trying to keep pace with a potent Rams squad.

Needless to say, the Cardinals aren't exactly at full strength entering Sunday.

The Cardinals have shifted towards a more pass-heavy approach under the guidance of quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but with Arizona's arsenal stripped to its bare bones, it's unclear how offensive coordinator Drew Petzing plans on attacking Los Angeles.

There will be obvious attention on McBride and Wilson, which has been the case for opposing defenses in recent weeks.

The Rams' defense is allowing a mere 17.5 points per game, which ranks second across the entire league.

Arizona's offense hasn't scored more than 24 points since Week 9 despite Brissett throwing for 300+ yards in each of their last three games.

While Weaver wasn't expected to be some sort of savior for Arizona's receiving corps, his absence is yet another blow for a Cardinals squad that's battled bad injury luck and misfortune throughout the 2025 season.

Still, Arizona will look to find a way to get the upset.

“Tough. Obviously, (they are) one of the better teams in the NFL offensively and defensively," said Brissett when asked what sort of challenge the Rams present.

"Really good players, good scheme, good coaches. Divisional opponent -- those are always the toughest. We have our hands full, but we’re excited for this opportunity and going out there to try to get a win.”

