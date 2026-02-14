Latest Kyler Murray Trade Rumor Links Cardinals QB to Vikings

Rumors continue to swirl around Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and what his immediate future holds.

Stay or go has been the ultimate question after Murray's seventh season in Arizona. With another failed season (thanks to injury) and new coaching staff in store, many believe the former top pick is on the way out.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler offered this on Murray during a recent appearance on SportsCenter:

"This is certainly one to watch. He would be one of the top quarterbacks available via trade or release if that goes down, and most around the league do expect that to go down, and he'll be available," said Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report).

"He's got the high guarantees of nearly $40 million, all of that triggers by mid-March. So, they have to come to a resolution here in the coming weeks. He wants to go to a winner, that's what he wants. So, you figure maybe Minnesota could be an option for him. We'll see what happens."

The Vikings have been routinely mentioned as a possible team looking to acquire a new passer this offseason, being joined by the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons as potential landing spots for Murray.

The Cardinals are set to fully guarantee Murray's 2027 salary of $19.5 million on the fifth day of the NFL's new league year, which is March 15.

A trade would see Arizona eat $17.9 million in dead cap, though it's believed Arizona would have to take more on to maximize his trade value. With $42 million in projected cap space for the Cardinals (and potentially more being created with cuts) that does seem feasible for general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Murray's trade value appears to be all over the place, with some suggesting he could fetch as high as a second-round pick while others believe he won't go for more than a fourth-round selection.

Murray, still 28, is in the prime of his career and offers unique athleticism for the quarterback postion — though he simply hasn't been consistent during his tenure in Arizona.

The Cardinals could also opt to cut Murray, which see them swallow a massive $54.7 million dead cap hit.

However, if the Cardinals are truly sold on getting the Heisman winner out of town by any means necessary, that does remain a last-resort option.

