Kyler Murray Unsure of Cardinals' Future

The Arizona Cardinals move into 2026 with several questions that need to be answered, though none loom larger than the decision around what to do with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray, who is entering his eighth season in the league after the Cardinals made him the No. 1 overall pick back in 2019, has experienced a roller coaster career in the desert that's featured more lows than highs through his tenure.

The talent is undeniable with Murray — though the consistency through two different coaching staffs has largely been missing on a team that's seen just one playoff appearance and no postseason wins under Murray's guidance.

Riding into the thick of his $230.5 million extension, the Cardinals have to decide if Murray will be part of the plan under freshly hired head coach Mike LaFleur.

What ESPN Said on Kyler Murray

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) on the side line against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss floated this out there on the X-verse:

"The Cardinals, in theory, have 5 weeks left to decide what to do with Kyler Murray. He’s due another roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year, which is March 16th.

"One thing I’ve heard is that Murray really likes living in Arizona. He’s established a routine here he really likes. However, I’ve been told that he’s not sure how all of this will play out.

"And, remember, as I reported on Jan. 26th: A source told me they believe if the Cardinals can trade Murray, they will. Lots will unfold in next month or so."

That bonus Weinfuss is referring to is worth $19.5 million, which becomes fully guaranteed this year even though it's for 2027.

Weinfuss is correct: The Cardinals should probably have their ducks in a row on Murray's future before that bonus hits, and we'll likely know exactly Arizona's plans are by March 16.

It's important to note the NFL scouting combine is approaching within the next few weeks — which will give general manager Monti Ossenfort opportunity to potentially gauge trade interest in Murray and lay foundations for a deal.

Murray is expected to fetch either a second or third-round pick, per a previous report from Weinfuss. It's believed the New York Jets are potentially interested while teams such as the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons are also in the mix for quarterbacks this offseason according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

