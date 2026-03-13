Memorable Cardinals RB Finds New NFL Home

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado has found a new home.

Demercado is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Demercado, a three-year veteran, averaged 6.5 yards per carry in a reserve role during his tenure in Arizona with special teams snaps under his belt as well. With Kenneth Walker signing a massive contract to also land with the Chiefs, Demercado likely retains a similar role in Kansas City.

Demercado is infamous for his goal line fumble in Week 5's matchup against the Tennessee Titans after dropping the ball in celebration short of the goal line. Arizona would have been an extra point away from building a 28-6 lead with under 13 minutes remaining in action, though they eventually collapsed and lost.

“Emari is one of the closest dudes I am (with). I'm really close with Emari. I know his character, I know his IQ of the game. And never in a million years would I think that Emari would do that, but obviously we all make mistakes," quarterback Kyler Murray said of Demercado's fumble.

"He's gonna take that on the chin. He understands that. But at the end of the day, we all have to be better. And he owns up to that. We talk about it all the time. So I'm sure he is frustrated.”

Demercado and Jonathan Gannon had a sideline exchange directly after the fumble, where Gannon got a little too upset with the running back — ultimately resulting in a $100,000 fine by the organization.

"I woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly," Gannon said to reporters the day after. "So in the team meeting I addressed it, I apologized to Emari, apologized to the team. I just told them I let the moment of what happened get the better of me."

Demercado's 19 snaps in Week 5 were the most he would play for the rest of the season.

"I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job to solve problems during the game," Gannon continued. "It's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it's a mistake by me."

Gannon was fired at the end of the year, which left an opening for new head coach Mike LaFleur to eventually fill.

Demercado had flashed his home run ability to turn nothing into something on any given play on multiple occasions through his stint in Arizona, though Tyler Allgeier's addition on top of James Conner, Trey Benson and Bam Knight's presence in the running back room made it tough for Demercado to return in 2026.

Now, he gets a fresh start.