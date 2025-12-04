More Key Cardinals Sidelined in Thursday Practice Update

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals again were without some heavy names at Thursday's practice with the Los Angeles Rams right around the corner in Week 14.

All of Trey Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Sweat, Max Melton, Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, Walter Nolen III and Greg Dortch were absent today, which marks a second consecutive practice missed.

This does not bode well for the Cardinals entering their final practice of the week on Friday, as they're already massive underdogs to the Rams and could be down even more crucial pieces at State Farm Stadium.

More on Big-Name Cardinals Missing Thursday's Practice

The biggest name is Harrison, who is suffering from a heel injury.

Sweat, interestingly enough, was on a rest day on Wednesday, so his absence today was interesting. He did previously deal with an eye injury.

Nolen, a bright star from Arizona's 2025 draft class that missed the first half of the season with a calf injury, is still out with a knee injury. The Cardinals did designate L.J. Collier to return from IR this week, so Arizona hopes to add more depth to their rotation.

Benson has one more week to practice after his designation return before the Cardinals are forced to either place him on the active roster or back on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

“Be mentally and physically ready to play," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on what Benson needs to demonstrate this week.

Cardinals Have Tall Task Ahead vs Rams

Even if Arizona was fully healthy, the Rams are playing some of their best football entering Week 14.

“I think it starts with really the run game," Gannon said of Los Angeles. The Rams have won their las three-of-four matchups against Arizona.

"They've got a good O-line and a really good scheme. (Rams Head Coach) Sean (McVay) I think has done a really good job of adapting this year (and) doing some different things that he hasn't done in the past, using his guys in right way. They've got good backs.

"Then from there you get antsy to stop the run and then he throws the ball over your head, and they score touchdowns, so we've got our work cut out for us, but obviously the quarterback's playing at a high level. Elite arm talent and an elite brain with an elite play caller. That's a recipe to win a lot of games, play good offense and that's what they're doing. So big time challenge.”

It doesn't get any easier with some of Arizona's top players facing the reality of missing Week 14.

