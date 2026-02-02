3 Biggest Questions Cardinals Must Answer After Head Coaching Hire

The Arizona Cardinals finally found their next head coach in Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur after four weeks of interviewing nearly 20 candidates.

Now, work on the 2026 offseason can begin — and it's quite the road ahead for Arizona.

The biggest domino has fallen with LaFleur checking the box for their head coach hire, but there's still several questions figures such as owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Monti Ossenfort and even LaFleur himself will have to answer as the NFL scouting combine is rapidly approaching with free agency right around the corner.

The three biggest questions for Arizona, and opinions provided on the most recent episode of the Cardinals On SI podcast:

1. Will Mike LaFleur Call His Own Plays?

This was essentially answered this morning by Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, who confirmed LaFleur would be calling his own plays.

LaFleur, widely viewed as one of this coaching cycle's offensive minds, didn't call plays under names such as Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. However, he did spend two years calling the New York Jets' offense under Robert Saleh — which was ultimately unsuccessful.

Calling plays for any head coach is a difficult task to juggle on top of normal team duties. We saw Kliff Kingsbury struggle here while Jonathan Gannon took an opposite approach with an unfortunate equal level of success.

Will LaFleur's stint be any different?

2. Who Will Emerge as Cardinals Defensive Coordinator?

The Cardinals quickly saw Raheem Morris sign with the San Francisco 49ers after it was revealed he didn't get the job in Arizona despite being a finalist. Today, another prominent name (and Cardinals head coaching finalist) was snatched after the Baltimore Ravens brought over Anthony Weaver.

That leaves Arizona with a few options.

A current reported favorite is long-time play-caller Gus Bradley, who was the initial defensive mind behind the Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defense with prior head coach experience as well. For an inexperienced coach such as LaFleur, having that presence on staff could be valuable.

Nick Rallis is still believed to be under contract, and after three seasons calling plays for Arizona, perhaps the Cardinals may feel compelled to keep him on staff thanks to his familiarity with the roster.

Another name to watch would be Rams passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, who interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator position. He's spent the last three seasons in Los Angeles with LaFleur.

3. What's the Deal With Kyler Murray?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Murray just finished his seventh season in Arizona and is due a $19.5 million roster bonus for 2027 that becomes fully guaranteed this March.

The Cardinals, under a new direction with LaFleur, will have to face the choice of having Murray on the team for next season or finally parting ways with the former No. 1 pick.

READ: Kyler Murray's Trade Price Revealed

Murray would have been a prominent talking point in coaching interviews for the Cardinals, and Arizona has the cap space to absorb his departure if so desired. With Jacoby Brissett under contract through next season, Arizona does have a plan for a post-Murray era in the immediate future.

However, it's tough to imagine LaFleur isn't on the same page with Cardinals brass on what to do with Murray. We'll find that answer out very soon.

