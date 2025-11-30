New Update on Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Isn't Surprising

ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is eligible to return from injured reserve this coming week, which will be sure to draw more eyes and attention back to the franchise passer after he's been out since Week 6 with a mid-foot sprain.

Many believe Murray was soft-benched for backup Jacoby Brissett, who has produced at higher levels than Murray since taking over.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport provided the following update on Murray this morning:

"Jacoby Brissett once again is their starting quarterback, by the way, fresh off setting an NFL record for most completions ever in a game with 47. Just a crazy statistic right there. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray, who began the season as the starter, is eligible to come off IR next week. Still dealing with a mid-foot strain. My understanding is it's a little early maybe for Kyler Murray [to return], thought he'd be fully healthy by now. Not quite yet. So certainly seems like it's going to be Jacoby Brissett for at least another week and potentially more."

Full clip:

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #AZCardinals QB Jacoby Brissett starts for the Arizona, while Kyler Murray is eligible to return next week; The #Bills expect both WRs Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman to play today, though both OTs are out. pic.twitter.com/GFDBnidVBV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2025

This isn't all that surprising, as the Cardinals don't appear rushed to bring Murray back with how Brissett has Arizona's offense functioning.

Murray's future in Arizona in doubt

It sure seems as if the Cardinals are ready to move on from Murray, and if that's truly the case, Arizona has a dilemma to solve if/when Murray can return.

Do the Cardinals bring Murray back and risk him getting hurt? Or does Arizona feel comfortable keeping him on the bench for the remainder of the season?

There's pros and cons to both trains of thought, though the Cardinals have been very vocal on their backing of Murray at every opportunity.

"I talk to K1 every day. He's working hard to get healthy, that's what he's doing right now. He's in every meeting. He's staying, he's engaged, he's rehabbing a boatload of time in there, but I know he wants to play," said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon last week.

Murray is currently on a five-year, $230.5 million contract which may make it difficult to move off the former No. 1 overall pick unless general manager Monti Ossenfort is willing to absorb some of his salary to facilitate a move.

Murray, 28-years-old, still clearly has some gas left in the tank, though after seven years of football and multiple coaching staffs, it's become clear a fresh start may be beneficial for both parties.

His immediate future when it comes to returning to the field still remains as much of a mystery as his long-term outlook.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News