Cardinals HC, GM Spark Questions With Latest Kyler Murray Comments

If you missed Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Mike LaFleur's press conferences today at the combine — you didn't miss much.

Arizona's top two decision-makers are on site in Indianapolis to churn through hundreds of potential draft picks for interviews, medical testing and on-field drills through the next week.

That also includes a press conference from each before festivities truly begin. Obviously, both Ossenfort and LaFleur were asked about the future of quarterback Kyler Murray, which continues to dominate headlines in Indianapolis.

"I'd say all options are on the table for us," Ossenfort said of the seven-year quarterback (h/t Josh Weinfuss, ESPN). This is a mantra the Cardinals have mantained all offseason long since LaFleur took over head coach duties.

"I've always had a good dialogue with Kyler and I'd say [last season] wasn't up to what Kyler wanted, it wasn't up to what any of us wanted as a season as a whole. And so when you have the kind of year that we had, there's a lot of room for improvement, and so we got to find a way to do that, not only at that position, in all positions, but that's what we're all focused on is getting better and moving forward."

LaFleur, speaking after Ossenfort, offered:

“Yeah, [Murray] reached out. I'm not going to get into the specifics of it, but he reached back out to me and we'll keep it at that just like we keep all the conversations with everyone on our team between us," he said (h/t Bo Brack, PHNX).

The questions surrounding these comments are more so where Murray is traded and not so much if, anymore.

The Cardinals do own the No. 3 overall pick in the draft but aren't going to be selecting a passer, at least that early. There's rumors the organization does like Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who is a fit in Arizona according to NFL Draft insider Daniel Jeremiah, but that'd have to come in the second round — if he's available.

There's also mid-round options available for Arizona to supplement the room with behind assumed 2026 starter Jacoby Brissett.

"I am open and embracing playing the best quarterback possible for the Arizona Cardinals. So we're still working through that process right now," LaFleur said when asked if he would play a rookie quarterback in 2026.

With the entire NFL world in the same place, Ossenfort is likely engaging in preliminary trade discussions with multiple teams, effectively making this week the biggest of Murray's career.

The direction of Murray's fortune already feels assumed in departure, though Arizona, at least over microphones, are trying their best to stay neutral.

And until we get answers on Murray's future, all we're left with is questions.